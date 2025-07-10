Applications To License Community Surgical And Diagnostic Centres For Orthopedic Services Now Underway

On July 2, 2025, the Ontario government issued a province-wide call for applications to consider the issuance of new licences for Integrated Community Health Services Centres to provide insured orthopedic services in community-based settings in Ontario. Currently, applications for community surgical and diagnostic centres in all regions of Ontario are being considered.

Previous Calls for Applications

The Ontario government has previously issued two calls for applications under the Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023 ("ICHSA"): a call for centres to provide MRI and/or CT imaging services in June 2024, and a call for centres to provide Gastrointestinal Endoscopy services in August 2024. Our previous blog post reviews the applicable legislative background and the application requirements from last year's calls for applications.

New Call for Applications

Information about the new call for applications is available on the Ontario government's website. The Application Questions Submission Period is currently open, and closes on July 16, 2025. Once the government publishes the responses to the frequently asked questions, the Intent to Apply form will be open for a two-week period.

Similarly to the previous two calls for applications, the Application Form consists of a cover sheet and nine sections that all must be completed:

Minimum Eligibility Requirements Service Delivery Requirements Quality Assurance Program Business, Clinical and Professional Experience Health Facility Location Staffing Model Health System Linkages Health Equity Uninsured Services

All applicants must ensure that their application meets the requirements as outlined in the ICHSCA and in the Application Guidelines. If you are applying to establish or operate an Integrated Community Health Services Centres in order to provide orthopedic services, connect with us for assistance with the application process.

