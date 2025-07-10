ARTICLE
10 July 2025

Applications To License Community Surgical And Diagnostic Centres For Orthopedic Services Now Underway

RS
Rosen Sunshine LLP

Contributor

Rosen Sunshine LLP logo
Rosen Sunshine LLP are passionate advocates for professionals and health care providers, trusted advisors to regulators and health organizations, and experts in their field. We work on behalf of institutional and private clients, including regulators, service providers, professionals, professional associations, insurance companies, clinics, facilities, and organizations.
Explore Firm Details
On July 2, 2025, the Ontario government issued a province-wide call for applications to consider the issuance of new licences for Integrated Community Health Services Centres...
Canada Ontario Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Alisha Kapur
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On July 2, 2025, the Ontario government issued a province-wide call for applications to consider the issuance of new licences for Integrated Community Health Services Centres to provide insured orthopedic services in community-based settings in Ontario. Currently, applications for community surgical and diagnostic centres in all regions of Ontario are being considered.

Previous Calls for Applications

The Ontario government has previously issued two calls for applications under the Integrated Community Health Services Centres Act, 2023 ("ICHSA"): a call for centres to provide MRI and/or CT imaging services in June 2024, and a call for centres to provide Gastrointestinal Endoscopy services in August 2024. Our previous blog post reviews the applicable legislative background and the application requirements from last year's calls for applications.

New Call for Applications

Information about the new call for applications is available on the Ontario government's website. The Application Questions Submission Period is currently open, and closes on July 16, 2025. Once the government publishes the responses to the frequently asked questions, the Intent to Apply form will be open for a two-week period.

Similarly to the previous two calls for applications, the Application Form consists of a cover sheet and nine sections that all must be completed:

  1. Minimum Eligibility Requirements
  2. Service Delivery Requirements
  3. Quality Assurance Program
  4. Business, Clinical and Professional Experience
  5. Health Facility Location
  6. Staffing Model
  7. Health System Linkages
  8. Health Equity
  9. Uninsured Services

All applicants must ensure that their application meets the requirements as outlined in the ICHSCA and in the Application Guidelines. If you are applying to establish or operate an Integrated Community Health Services Centres in order to provide orthopedic services, connect with us for assistance with the application process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Alisha Kapur
Alisha Kapur
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More