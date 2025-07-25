ARTICLE
25 July 2025

Tory Hibbitt Co-authors Annotated Alberta Health Information Act

MT
Miller Thomson LLP

Contributor

Miller Thomson LLP logo
Tory Hibbitt co-authors a comprehensive text on Alberta's Health Information Act and how this important legislation is interpreted and applied.
Canada Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Tory Hibbitt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Providing case law summaries, in-depth insights and practice tips, Annotated Alberta Health Information Act (LexisNexis) is an invaluable resource for lawyers, policymakers, health professionals, regulators, healthcare administrators, privacy professionals and other stakeholders on safeguarding health information for Albertans as the digital health landscape continues to evolve.

For more about this publication, visit the LexisNexis website.

Authors
Photo of Tory Hibbitt
Tory Hibbitt
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
