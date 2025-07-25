Tory Hibbitt Co-authors Annotated Alberta Health Information Act

Tory Hibbitt co-authors a comprehensive text on Alberta's Health Information Act and how this important legislation is interpreted and applied.

Providing case law summaries, in-depth insights and practice tips, Annotated Alberta Health Information Act (LexisNexis) is an invaluable resource for lawyers, policymakers, health professionals, regulators, healthcare administrators, privacy professionals and other stakeholders on safeguarding health information for Albertans as the digital health landscape continues to evolve.

For more about this publication, visit the LexisNexis website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.