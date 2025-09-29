Health Canada Updates GMP Guidance For Natural Health Products

Health Canada published the updated version of its Good manufacturing practices guide for natural health products (GUI-0158). The revised guidance, which comes into force on March 4, 2026, clarifies Health Canada's interpretation of the good manufacturing practices (GMP) requirements contained in Part 3 of the Natural Health Products Regulations and replaces the Natural and Non-Prescription Health Products Directorate's former Good Manufacturing Practices Guidance Document (version 3).

Per Health Canada's publication notice, key changes include, among other things, clearer directions on compliance expectations for manufacturers, packagers, labellers, and importers of natural health products (NHPs).

For businesses, this update means reviewing existing GMP procedures against the new guidance and considering compliance adjustments ahead of the March 2026 effective date. Organizations in the NHP supply chain should ensure quality systems, documentation, and operational practices meet the clarified requirements.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

