October 2025 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

Rosen Sunshine LLP Honoured with Best Lawyers Awards

Rosen Sunshine Lawyers were again recognized with individual awards in the 2026 editions of Best Lawyers in Canada (Lonny and Elyse), Best Lawyers "One to Watch" (Sari and Emma), and Best Lawyers "Lawyer of the Year" (Lonny for Health Care Law). We were recognized for the practice areas of: Administrative and Public Law; Health Care Law; and Privacy and Data Security Law.



This is our first Lawyer of the Year recognition!

Rosen Sunshine Ranked in Chambers Guide

Elyse Sunshine, Lonny Rosen were individually ranked, and Rosen Sunshine LLP was included in the firm rankings in Chambers Canada 2026 Legal Guide in the category Healthcare – Contentious Chambers Canada Legal Guide | Lawyer and Law Firm Rankings Chambers Canada differentiates the best legal talent across a range of law firms based across the country, to assist those looking for the most suitable providers of legal services for when it matters.

Lonny Rosen and Clancy Catelin at MLST Annual Potpurri Program

In its 14th installment, Lonny Rosen was the program chair and Clancy Catelin presented on the New Guidelines from the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario on Sharing Information in Situations Involving Intimate Partner Violence.

Alisha Kapur Presents for OBA Health Law Section

On September 17th Alisha presented for the OBA Health Law "Keeping Up with Health Law" Series on the recent PHIPA Decision 298. This was a decision by the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario ("IPC") regarding a physician who was collecting, using, and disclosing patient personal health information without authorization. Alisha's presentation highlighted that this case demonstrated the first instance of the IPC issuing Administrative Monetary Penalties since PHIPA was amended to provide the IPC with this new authority in January 2024.

Michelle Bilboe Chairs TLOMA Conference

Michelle Bilboe was Conference Chair for the 2025 TLOMA (The Law Office Management Association) Conference at White Oaks Resort in Niagara-on-the-Lake. Congratulations to Michelle on her leadership.

OHIP Billing Cases Consider a New Category of Expert Evidence: Litigant's Employee with Expertise

Two recent Divisional Court decisions about physician OHIP billings explore the boundaries of expert testimony in administrative tribunals under Ontario's SPPA. These cases highlight the evolving role of "litigant's employee with expertise" and the importance of procedural fairness.



Can Health Professionals Provide Opinions About People They Have Not Assessed?

Health professionals can face discipline for providing medical opinions about individuals they have not assessed. A recent case in Alberta involving a retired psychiatrist highlights the risks of speculating on the mental health of non-patients. This blog explores the boundaries of professional conduct and the importance of proper guidance when preparing expert reports.



Emma to speak at Osgoode Professional Development's Certificate Program in Mental Health Law.

On October 1, 2025, Emma will be speaking about consent and capacity under the Health Care Consent Act as part of Osgoode Professional Development's Certificate Program in Mental Health Law. Emma looks forward to joining the slate of excellent instructors for this program, and to delving into the nuances of consent and capacity in health care contexts with her students.

CNAR 2025 in Calgary!

We look forward to seeing our friends and colleagues in professional regulation in Calgary for CNAR's annual conference on October 21-22, 2025. Lonny will be part of a panel discussing Tech-Driven Truth: AI & Digital Forensics in the Regulatory World, and Elyse will attend as a member of the Conference planning committee. Rosen Sunshine is a proud sponsor of the conference app.

The Osgoode Certificate in Professional Regulation and Discipline in the Health Care Sector

Lonny is a co-Director in the third instalment of this certificate program, and Elyse, Sari and Emma are on the Faculty. This intensive 5 day program beginning November 5, 2025 will explore issues in professional regulation by providing diverse perspectives. The course's aim is to provide those working in the health care sector with a comprehensive overview of the professional regulation and discipline of health care professionals.



