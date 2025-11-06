Rosen Sunshine Newsletter - November 2025

Firm News

Rosen Sunshine LLP Named One of Canada's Best Law Firms 2026 by The Globe and Mail



We are honoured to be included in The Globe and Mail's annual Canada's Best Law Firms List, for 2026 in the Healthcare & Life Sciences practice area!



This recognition is based on almost 25,000 invitations extended to lawyers, in-house counsel, and legal executives across Canada, with over 11,000 recommendations recorded through Statista's independent survey. The final list highlights 200 top firms across 31 areas of law that have been recommended by their peers and clients.



A heartfelt thank you to our colleagues and clients who voted for us. Your trust and collaboration make this honour possible and inspire us to continue raising the bar in health law.

CNAR Annual Conference



We enjoyed seeing our friends and colleagues in professional regulation in Calgary for CNAR's annual conference. Lonny was part of a panel discussing Tech-Driven Truth: AI & Digital Forensics in the Regulatory World, and Elyse attended as a member of the Conference planning committee. Rosen Sunshine was a proud sponsor of the conference app.

Emma Speaks at Osgoode Professional Development's Certificate Program in Mental Health Law



Emma spoke about consent and capacity under the Health Care Consent Act, as part of Osgoode Professional Development's Certificate Program in Mental Health Law.

Recent Blog Posts

Can Psychiatrists Be Liable to a Patient's Family? Ontario Court of Appeal Weighs In



In our latest blog, Lonny Rosen discusses the recent Ontario Court of Appeal decision in McKee v. Lorberg and Shahid (2025 ONCA 666), which considers whether psychiatrists treating a patient with known violent tendencies may owe a duty of care to the patient's family members. The Court found that this issue should not be decided at the pleadings stage, suggesting that liability could extend beyond the traditional patient-physician relationship



Professional Boundaries Matter: Lessons from a Recent Disciplinary Decision



A recent disciplinary case involving a Regina physician highlights the serious consequences of crossing professional lines with both patients and employees. This case offers important lessons about respect, accountability, and the impact of power dynamics in professional environments. What can regulated professionals do to maintain safe and respectful workplaces?



Upcoming Events

The Osgoode Certificate in Professional Regulation and Discipline in the Health Care Sector



Lonny is a co-Director in the third instalment of this certificate program, and Elyse, Sari and Emma are on the Faculty. This intensive 5 day program beginning November 5, 2025 will explore issues in professional regulation by providing diverse perspectives. The course's aim is to provide those working in the health care sector with a comprehensive overview of the professional regulation and discipline of health care professionals.



Rosen Sunshine's Health Law Rx

This Month's Health Law Prescription



PIPEDA (the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act) and PHIPA (the Personal Health Information Protection Act) are both Canadian privacy laws, but they apply in different contexts.

