Breathwork For Investigators: Enhancing Focus, Reducing Stress, And Building Resilience

Conducting workplace investigations can be tough on investigators. Staying physically and mentally healthy is crucial.1I sometimes need help from others. Recently, I visited my athletic therapist, Natasha, for help with a stubborn knot in my shoulder and neck. Natasha fixed my neck and shoulder, which I expected—she is very good—but she also gave me some unexpected advice: "Don't forget to breathe."2

I was puzzled. "Don't forget to breathe?" Natasha explained that some people hold their breath while focused on a task or regularly breathe using their chest instead of their diaphragm. This leads to shallower breathing, an overuse of the neck and shoulder muscles, and can cause the pain and discomfort that I was experiencing. She also said that shallow breathing can increase stress and anxiety levels. Natasha had my attention. Could how I was breathing be that consequential?

The next day, I stumbled upon an article in The New York Times titled, "The science is clear: Deep breathing can be a game changer for anyone. Elite athletes agree."3 The article described how professional athletes—NBA stars, NFL quarterbacks, and MLB pitchers—were using deep breathing techniques to calm their minds, improve their lives, extend their careers, and boost their performance. I took seeing this article, the day after Natasha told me to breathe, as a sign that I should learn about breathwork.

In this blog, I am sharing some of what I have learned with other investigators.

What is breathwork?

I have learned that breathwork is about more than just taking deep breaths. It involves using specific techniques to consciously regulate your breathing patterns. Anyone who has ever taken a yoga class or tried meditation will have done some form of breathwork.

The benefits of breathwork4

Some of the potential benefits of breathwork include:

Stress Reduction: Breathwork can help to calm the mind and body by activating the parasympathetic nervous system. This system is responsible for the body's rest and digest functions, counteracting the fight-or-flight response triggered by stress. Regular breathwork practice can lead to lower cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress.5 Enhanced Focus and Clarity: Breathwork increases oxygen flow to the brain, which can improve concentration and mental clarity. Investigators need to process large amounts of information quickly and accurately, and breathwork can help them to maintain focus. Improved Physical Health: Breathwork has numerous physical health benefits, including lowering blood pressure, improving digestion, and enhancing sleep. Emotional Resilience: Breathwork can build emotional resilience. By practicing breathwork, improving physical health and reducing stress levels, investigators can develop a greater sense of calm and control, which is crucial for facing and recovering from challenging situations.

Practical breathwork techniques

There are many different breathwork techniques. I have described some, below, but I encourage everyone to do their own research and find the technique that works for them.

4-7-8 technique:

I found my first session on Spotify. It lasted 15 minutes and was guided by an instructor who taught the 4-7-8 breathing technique. This involved inhaling through my nose for 4 seconds (from the diaphragm), holding my breath for 7 seconds, and exhaling slowly through the mouth for 8 seconds. I have subsequently used this technique for sessions that lasted anywhere from 2-5 minutes. I immediately felt calmer and more focused.

Box breathing:

This technique involves inhaling through your nose for 4 seconds (from the diaphragm), holding your breath for 4 seconds, exhaling through your mouth for 4 seconds, holding your breath for 4 seconds, again, and repeating the cycle for 1-5 minutes.

Diaphragmatic Breathing:

Use this technique by placing one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Inhale deeply through your nose, ensuring your diaphragm (not your chest) inflates with air. Exhale slowly through your mouth. Repeat the cycle for 5-10 minutes.

Incorporating breathwork into your daily routine6

Below, are a few tips for integrating breathwork into your daily routine:

Start small : Begin with short sessions — 1-2 minutes of focused breathing can make a difference. Gradually increase the duration as you become more comfortable with focusing and the techniques.

: Begin with short sessions — 1-2 minutes of focused breathing can make a difference. Gradually increase the duration as you become more comfortable with focusing and the techniques. Integrate breathwork with an existing habit : Practice on the subway or while waiting in line for coffee or before bed.

: Practice on the subway or while waiting in line for coffee or before bed. Use guided sessions: There are many apps and online resources that offer free, guided breathwork sessions. These can be helpful for getting started and provide structure to your practice.

It is probably not surprising that experts recommend making breathwork a regular part of our routines. For me, the value of breathwork lies in its simplicity. I am not going to forget the numbers 4-7-8, and I can take a few moments (1-5 minutes) anywhere to quickly refocus or decompress.

Conclusion

As investigators, we are often required to remain focused and calm in intense, emotionally charged situations. Breathwork can be a gamechanger for investigators by improving focus, reducing stress, and building emotional and physical resilience. It may not appeal to everyone, but all investigators should be deliberate about having the tools that work for them.

