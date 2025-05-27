Real Talks Round Two: Resiliency, Empathy, Artificial Intelligence, And The Law (Video)

self

Round Two of our Real Talks presentations dives into impactful conversations led by esteemed experts in healthcare, caregiving, and social work. They share valuable perspectives, practical strategies, and meaningful experiences to empower caregivers and healthcare professionals.

Highlights Include:

Dr. Karyn Taplay's presentation, Nursing Education: Building capacity, building resilience, pursuing retention, examines Ontario's nursing landscape, focusing on education-driven strategies to expand capacity, boost resilience, and retain new nurses.

Dr. Vanessa Silva e Silva's, Compassion Fatigue, Moral Distress, and Burnout Among Organ Donation Coordinators in Canada: Next Steps from a National Study, presentation examines the emotional challenges faced by Canadian coordinators in organ donation and highlights ongoing efforts to improve their well-being. It shares key study findings and outlines planned interventions to support these nurses and enhance donation quality.

Dr. Connie Schumacher's presentation, Understanding Caregiver Burden in Home Care using the interRAI Self-Report of Carer Needs Assessment, examines efforts to better support informal caregivers through a mixed methods study conducted across three provinces. It highlights the use of the interRAI HC Caregiver Risk Evaluation (CaRE) algorithm to identify those most at risk of burden, followed by assessments and interviews to gain deeper insights. Findings will guide the development of community-based resources and services to enhance caregiver support.

Dr. Elizabeth Orr's presentation, Promoting Resilience when Engaging in Emotionally Demanding Research, examines the emotional impact of sensitive research, emphasizing the need for a multi-layered approach to researcher well-being. It highlights the role of peer support and open, supportive environments in managing research-related challenges.

Colleen Worsley's presentation, Social Work Approaches for Building Resiliency, explores practical strategies for building resilience, finding joy, and maintaining calm in life's challenges. It incorporates insights from trauma management training, neuroplasticity recovery techniques, and personal experiences to provide actionable coping methods for navigating grief and stress.