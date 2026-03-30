Vaccine Requirements For Entering Canada

Canada continues to have travel restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is an exception to these restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers. To qualify for this exception, you must have received of the following at least 14 calendar days prior to the day you travel

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Canada continues to have travel restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there is an exception to these restrictions for fully vaccinated travelers. To qualify for this exception, you must have received of the following at least 14 calendar days prior to the day you travel:

at least 2 doses of a vaccine are accepted by the Government of Canada for the purpose of travel

or a mix of 2 accepted vaccines

or at least 1 dose of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine

You will need evidence of your vaccination status. If your proof of vaccination is not in English or French, you need a certified translation in English or French.

Acceptable Vaccines

The following is a list of the vaccines that are currently accepted by the Government of Canada for the purposes of travel:

AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD (ChAdOx1-S, Vaxzevria, AZD1222)

Bharat Biotech (Covaxin, BBV152 A, B, C)

Janssen/Johnson & Johnson

Moderna (Spikevax, mRNA-1273) including for children aged 6 to 11 years

Novavax (NVX-COV2373, Nuvaxovid, Covovax)

Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty, tozinameran, BNT162b2) including for children aged 5 to 11 years

Sinopharm BIBP (BBIBP-CorV)

Sinovac (CoronaVac, PiCoVacc)

Children or Dependents

Children who are eligible to receive vaccinations and are fully vaccinated should also provide evidence of their vaccination status upon travel to Canada.

If a fully vaccinated traveler has unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated children under the age of 12 traveling with them, their unvaccinated or partially vaccinated children are exempt from quarantine requirements, without any limitations on their activities.

If a fully vaccinated traveler has unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated children between the ages of 12-17 traveling with them, or a fully vaccinated traveler is accompanied by a dependent over the age of 18 who is unvaccinated because of a mental or physical limitation, those children and/or dependents will be subject to all quarantine and applicable testing requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.