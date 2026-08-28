Canada Revises Retaliatory Tariff List Ahead Of September 8 Implementation

Two days after announcing retaliatory tariffs on more than US$27 billion of U.S. imports, Ottawa has already revised the list of U.S.-origin goods that will be subject to the new measures, removing fish and seafood products and adding a small number of tariff items in other categories.

The Department of Finance said the changes were made following feedback and included “select adjustments to protect against broader economic harm.”

The revised list removes 254 tariff items covering all headings in Chapter 3, relating to fish and seafood. It also adds nine tariff items covering certain wood, charcoal, printed matter, gypsum board, glass containers and copper wire.

What the changes mean for fish and seafood importers

The removal of fish and seafood is particularly significant for businesses in the sector. Under the original list, the entirety of Chapter 3 would have been subject to a 25% surtax, making fish and seafood one of the most extensively targeted categories by number of tariff lines. Removing Chapter 3 from the list eliminates that additional tariff exposure for Canadian businesses importing U.S.-origin fish and seafood.

The additions appear intended to maintain Canada’s stated dollar-for-dollar and rate-for-rate response to U.S. tariffs while removing a significant category of products following feedback.

The revision underscores how quickly the scope of Canada’s countermeasures can change. Businesses should ensure they are working from the most current tariff list when assessing their exposure ahead of the September 8, 2026, implementation date.

Gowling WLG’s International Trade & Customs and Public Policy & Government Affairs teams continue to monitor these developments closely. We are ready to assist businesses in assessing tariff exposure, reviewing classifications and supply chains, evaluating available relief and remission mechanisms, and navigating the broader implications of the evolving Canada-U.S. trade relationship. Contact one of the authors to begin a conversation.

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