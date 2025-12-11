ARTICLE
11 December 2025

Lessons From The Lischuk Wrongful Dismissal Case: Q&A With Phil Prowse (Video)

Prowse Barrette

Contributor

Following the Lischuk v K-Jay Electric Ltd. wrongful dismissal case decision, Senior Partner, Philip Prowse sat down to reflect on the broader significance of the case.
Understanding the legal and practical takeaways from a landmark court decision

Following the Lischuk v K-Jay Electric Ltd. wrongful dismissal case decision, Senior Partner, Philip Prowse sat down to reflect on the broader significance of the case. In this short interview, he discussed how Alberta courts are responding to exceptional circumstances in wrongful dismissal cases, and what both employees and employers can learn from the ruling.

Whether you're navigating termination, evaluating notice periods, or considering your obligations as an employer, this conversation offers timely legal insight grounded in real courtroom experience.

"With respect to Mr. Lischuk's case, employers can take away that if you have a long term employee who is in a high ranking position in your company, then you need to give some consideration on how this employee would be removed from your company."
Philip Prowse, Senior Partner, Prowse Barrette LLP

Watch the interview to hear more:

Have questions about termination, notice periods, or your legal obligations? Contact our team today.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

