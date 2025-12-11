The Rise Of Unionization In Canada: Strategies For Employers In A Post-pandemic World

The pandemic did not just change where we work. It has fundamentally changed what employees expect from their employers. In the wake of remote work, mental health challenges, and economic pressures, there has been a marked resurgence in unionization efforts across Canada, even in industries once thought to be "immune." For employers, understanding these new dynamics is critical to protecting workplace culture and operational stability.

This article explores the key drivers behind this trend and offers some practical advice to help employers deal with this issue.

Why unionization is gaining momentum

The pandemic acted as a catalyst, exposing and amplifying workplace issues. After mass layoffs, burnout, and the turbulence of remote work and return-to-office transitions, employees are seeking greater security, fairness, and a voice in decision-making. The main factors behind this shift include:

Economic insecurity: Inflation and stagnant wages are prompting employees to see collective bargaining as a way to protect their purchasing power.

Ongoing health and safety concerns: Front-line workers now place higher value on clear protocols and safe work environments.

Cultural fractures: Vaccine policies and return-to-office mandates have, in some cases, created divisions that eroded trust in leadership.

A tight labour market: Post-pandemic labour market tightness has given employees more leverage, making unionization appear more viable and potentially more successful.

The digital organizing playbook: Social media and online tools have made union organizing drives easier, faster, more discreet, and harder for employers to detect.

What this new era of unionization looks like

Union activity is no longer confined to traditional sectors. Employers in every industry should stay alert. Sectors with increased unionization activity include:

Retail, hospitality, and food services: Employees in this sector are pushing for predictable schedules, fair and minimum pay, and respectful treatment.

Technology, digital media, and video gaming & FX: This is a new frontier where white-collar professionals, facing crunch time, overwork, and restructuring caused by AI, are turning to unions.

Healthcare and education: Staff exhausted by chronic labour shortages are seeking a stronger collective voice to negotiate better conditions.

Transportation and logistics: Safety standards and working conditions remain at the heart of union organizing in these industries.

Proactive strategies for employers

The best defence against a union drive is a proactive and genuine commitment from leadership to engagement and fairness. Here's how to build an environment where employees feel valued and heard:

1. Foster transparent and consistent communication

Silence is the biggest enemy. Combat rumours and uncertainty by:

sharing regular updates from leadership about the company, including successes and challenges;

holding small-group meetings or conducting anonymous surveys to take the pulse of teams across the organization; and

practicing active listening. Many issues escalate simply because employees feel unheard.

2. Review policies and benefits

Outdated policies or uncompetitive benefits create fertile ground for dissatisfaction.

Compensation and benefits: Regularly benchmark pay and benefits against competitors. Identify gaps and correct when possible. Let employees know this is happening and share how your company compares.

Remote work policy: Set clear, consistent expectations to avoid perceptions of favouritism.

Consistency is key: Apply policies on scheduling, workload, vacation and leave fairly and without any favouritism.

3. Invest in front-line leadership

Supervisors and managers are the first line of defence. Their actions can calm or inflame a situation.

Train supervisors and managers to identify early signs of discontent and to respond with empathy and professionalism.

Ensure they understand their rights and obligations under relevant labour codes.

4. Anticipate and plan – don't wait for a union drive

As we advise our clients, it is critical to have a plan long before an organizing drive begins.

Develop a clear response plan for potential union activity and train management to recognize the early signs of organizing.

Conduct a proactive audit of workplace policies and culture.

Consult a labour and employment lawyer for an objective assessment of readiness.

Consider union avoidance training for front-line leaders.

Proactive engagement builds resilient workplaces

Unionization in Canada is evolving fast. For employers, the answer lies in proactive engagement, not reactive defense. By maintaining open communication, fair policies, and strong leadership, you can build a resilient workplace that attracts and retains talent and avoids interest in unions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.