Resolving Workplace Disputes (Video)

Workplace disputes are never simple. Whether you're an employee facing unfair treatment or an employer managing a challenging situation, the right legal strategy is crucial for reducing risk, protecting your position, and finding a resolution.

At Prowse Barrette LLP, we help clients approach employment matters with clarity, purpose, and confidence.

Here are four priorities to keep in mind:

1. Understand your employment agreement and workplace policies

Your contract and workplace policies outline your rights and obligations. Reviewing these carefully is the first step to understanding where you stand and how to move forward.

2. Document incidents

In workplace disputes, details matter. Keeping thorough records of incidents, timelines, and communications can strengthen your position and provide the evidence needed to support your case.

3. Seek timely legal advice

Early legal guidance can help you identify options, reduce risks, and avoid unnecessary complications. Speaking with a lawyer before things escalate gives you more control and protects your interests.

4. Alberta's labour laws

Alberta's employment laws set necessary standards around workplace rights and responsibilities. Understanding these rules ensures you make informed, confident decisions, whether you're an employee or an employer.

Don't let uncertainty add to an already difficult situation.

