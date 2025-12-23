Department Highlight: Employment Law: Workplace Investigations

Employees have a right to a harassment-free workplace and employers have specific duties to do their utmost to prevent workplace harassment...

Employees have a right to a harassment-free workplace and employers have specific duties to do their utmost to prevent workplace harassment and workplace violence as outlined in the policies under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

“Bad behaviour” in the workplace includes: bullying and intimidation; racist and culturally offensive remarks; unwelcome sexual remarks; jokes that cause ridicule or are offensive; offensive pictures, videos, or documents; staring, following, stalking; unwanted telephone calls, emails, text messages; and any other action or activity that belittles or embarrasses an employee.

Harassment at work may fall under Ontario's Human Rights Code. Sexual assault, threats, and behaviours such as stalking in the workplace fall under Canada's Criminal Code and should be reported to police immediately.

