The Global Guide Quarterly (Quarter 4, 2025)

The Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) is a newsletter published by Littler on a quarterly basis to provide high-level and concise coverage of global labor and employment (L&E) law developments in key countries across the Americas, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The GGQ aims to help multinational enterprises stay informed about important changes in the L&E law framework by covering enacted legislation, significant judiciary or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers.

The GGQ brings together a curated collection of legal updates by attorneys from Littler offices and contributing firms worldwide. This quarter, the newsletter includes updates from 44 jurisdictions, including but not limited to Angola, China, Croatia, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Peru, Poland, South Africa, Ukraine, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates, featuring developments pertinent to various regional and industry-specific labor and employment issues.

Download the GGQ

Headlines include:

Belgium : Return to Work for Employees on Sick Leave

: Return to Work for Employees on Sick Leave Canada : Quebec's Expanded Leave Entitlements and Higher Penalties Under LCA

: Quebec's Expanded Leave Entitlements and Higher Penalties Under LCA Egypt : Enhanced Protections for Employee Entitlements in Business Closures

: Enhanced Protections for Employee Entitlements in Business Closures India : India Overhauls Federal Labor Framework with New Labor Codes

: India Overhauls Federal Labor Framework with New Labor Codes Japan : Obligations to Implement Flexible Work Measures for Parents of Young Children

: Obligations to Implement Flexible Work Measures for Parents of Young Children Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : Mandatory Contract Registration and Enforcement Reforms

: Mandatory Contract Registration and Enforcement Reforms Malaysia : SOCSO Coverage Expanded to 24 Hour Protection

: SOCSO Coverage Expanded to 24 Hour Protection Nigeria : Post-Employment Use of Employee Images and Privacy Rights

: Post-Employment Use of Employee Images and Privacy Rights Portugal : New Legal Framework for Entry, Residence, and Employment of Foreign Citizens

: New Legal Framework for Entry, Residence, and Employment of Foreign Citizens Romania: New Telework Entitlements for Employees with Disabled Dependent Children

Download the GGQ

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.