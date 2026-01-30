The Global Guide Quarterly (Quarter 4, 2025)

- with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services industries
- with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
- in Canada
The Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) is a newsletter published by Littler on a quarterly basis to provide high-level and concise coverage of global labor and employment (L&E) law developments in key countries across the Americas, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The GGQ aims to help multinational enterprises stay informed about important changes in the L&E law framework by covering enacted legislation, significant judiciary or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers.
The GGQ brings together a curated collection of legal updates by attorneys from Littler offices and contributing firms worldwide. This quarter, the newsletter includes updates from 44 jurisdictions, including but not limited to Angola, China, Croatia, Finland, Hungary, Israel, Peru, Poland, South Africa, Ukraine, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates, featuring developments pertinent to various regional and industry-specific labor and employment issues.
Headlines include:
- Belgium: Return to Work for Employees on Sick Leave
- Canada: Quebec's Expanded Leave Entitlements and Higher Penalties Under LCA
- Egypt: Enhanced Protections for Employee Entitlements in Business Closures
- India: India Overhauls Federal Labor Framework with New Labor Codes
- Japan: Obligations to Implement Flexible Work Measures for Parents of Young Children
- Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Mandatory Contract Registration and Enforcement Reforms
- Malaysia: SOCSO Coverage Expanded to 24 Hour Protection
- Nigeria: Post-Employment Use of Employee Images and Privacy Rights
- Portugal: New Legal Framework for Entry, Residence, and Employment of Foreign Citizens
- Romania: New Telework Entitlements for Employees with Disabled Dependent Children
