29 July 2024

The Global Guide Quarterly (Quarter 2, 2024)

Littler - Canada

Contributor

Worldwide Employment and HR
The Global Guide Quarterly (GGQ) is a newsletter published by Littler on a quarterly basis to provide high-level and concise coverage of global labor and employment (L&E) law developments in key countries across the Americas, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). GGQ aims to help multinational enterprises stay informed about important changes in the L&E law framework by covering enacted legislation, significant judiciary or regulatory decisions, legislative initiatives, and trends impacting employers.

This quarter, the newsletter includes updates from 49 countries, including but not limited to Angola, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, France, Germany, India, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zambia, featuring developments pertinent to various regional and industry-specific labor and employment issues.

Headlines include:

  • Austria: New Teleworking Law
  • Hungary: New Requirement for the Employment of Third Country Citizens
  • Indonesia: Mandatory Employer and Employee Contributions for Public Housing Savings Program
  • Israel: Protection for Employees and their Spouses Serving in Active Reserve Military Service
  • Lebanon: Grant of Temporary School Allowances to Private Sector Employees
  • Malaysia: The "Contract Test" Is to be Applied in Constructive Dismissal Claims
  • Mozambique: New Labor Law
  • Poland: New Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers
  • Turkey: Amended Personal Data Protection Law Simplifies Employment-Related Processing
  • United States: The Littler Annual Employer Survey 2024

