Working For Workers Seven Act: Key Updates For Ontario Employers

On November 27, 2025, the Ontario government passed the Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025 ("Bill 30"), which introduces several amendments to the Employment Standards Act, 2000 ("ESA"). These changes affect the way employers manage online recruitment, temporary layoffs and mass terminations.

Bill 30 also amends the Occupational Health and Safety Act ("OHSA") and Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997 ("WSIA") by introducing a new administrative penalty system and strengthening compliance obligations.

Changes to the ESA

1. New "job-posting platform" definition and obligations

Under Bill 30, the ESA now includes a statutory definition of "job posting platform," "Job posting platform" means an online platform that displays publicly advertised job postings but does not include:

an online platform operated by an employer that only advertises publicly advertised job postings for positions with the employer; or

an online platform that meets such criteria as may be prescribed.

For those platforms that meet the statutory definition (such as Indeed, LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter), Bill 30 now requires them to put in place a process allowing users of the platform to report fraudulent publicly advertised job postings. The operator of the platform must maintain a written policy describing how it will deal with fraudulent job postings, and must display that policy conspicuously on the platform. There is also a requirement to retain a copy of the policy for three years after the policy ceases to be in effect.

2. "Job-Seeking Leave" for Mass Termination Situations

The ESA has been amended to add a new job protected leave in relation to mass terminations. Specifically, under a mass termination i.e., when an employer issues notices of termination to 50 or more employees at the employer's establishment in the same four-week period, each employee who receives such notice is entitled to take up to three (3) unpaid days of leave during the notice period for the purpose of job searching, interviewing, retraining or other steps to secure new employment.

If employees are terminated with payment in lieu of working notice and such pay in lieu of notice is for more than 25% of the required statutory notice, then the "job seeking leave" shall not apply.

3. Changes to Temporary Layoff Rules for Non-Unionized Employees

Bill 30 also modifies the ESA's rules concerning temporary layoffs. Under the amended framework, a temporary layoff may be extended beyond the previously permitted duration, provided that certain conditions are met. Prior to the amendments passed under Bill 30, a temporary layoff could last:

no more than 13 weeks in any period of 20 consecutive weeks; or

more than 13 weeks in any period of 20 consecutive weeks but less than 35 weeks in any period of 52 consecutive weeks if certain conditions were met (e.g., benefits continued).

Bill 30 now permits layoffs that may be 35 or more weeks in any period of 52 consecutive weeks, but not 52 or more weeks in any period of 78 consecutive weeks. This extended layoff period is permitted if:

the employee agrees to it in writing; and

the Director of Employment Standards approves the extension.

Changes to the OHSA and WSIA

The OHSA is amended to introduce new administrative penalty rules whereby Ministry of Labour inspectors are authorized to issue administrative penalty notices and may impose administrative penalties for contraventions of or failures to comply with the OHSA in amounts determined in accordance with the regulations.

Bill 30 amendments also recognize health and safety systems accredited by the Chief Prevention Officer as equivalents under Section 7.6.1. of the OHSA. Lastly, the OHSA has been amended to provide for reimbursement of defibrillator costs to eligible employers. Employers will need to monitor regulationsto determine eligibility and application processes.

Bill 30 adds a new section to the WSIA, which prohibits an employer from making a false or misleading statement or representation to the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board in connection with any person's claim for benefits under the insurance plan.

The WSIA is also amended to provide for administrative penalties and significantly higher fines for serious or repeated violations.

Key Takeaways

Bill 30 introduces new compliance considerations for employers in several areas, including online job advertising, mass terminations and temporary layoffs. While some of the changes provide additional flexibility, others introduce new statutory obligations that must be incorporated into workplace policies and practices. Employers are encouraged to review their current procedures and seek legal advice to ensure they remain compliant with the updated legislation.

Our Labour & Employment Group is available to help employers understand and implement the changes introduced by Bill 30. We can assist with revising recruitment practices, assessing restructuring plans and preparing the required policies and communication materials.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.