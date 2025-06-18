Ontario Introduces Bill 30, Working For Workers Seven Act, 2025

On May 28, 2025, the Government of Ontario introduced Bill 30, Working for Workers Seven Act, 2025 (Bill 30), representing the latest addition to a series of legislative initiatives that Ontario has seen introduced under the "Working for Workers" headline since October 2021.

If implemented as it is currently drafted, Bill 30 will introduce a number of changes to Ontario's employment-related legislation, including the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA), the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) and the Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 1997 (WSIA). The stated purpose of these changes is to "protect Ontario workers and the economy in the face of U.S. tariffs and create safer workplaces for a stronger workforce".

This latest blog reviews some of the key legislative changes proposed under Bill 30, which provincially regulated employers in Ontario will need to be mindful of if—and when—Bill 30 is passed.

Certain Proposed Changes to Ontario's ESA

Bill 30 includes the following proposed amendments to the ESA:

"Job seeking leave" in mass termination scenarios : A new unpaid "job seeking leave" of up to three days for employees who receive notice of termination as part of a mass termination scenario (i.e., when an employer terminates 50 or more employees at its establishment within a four-week period). The purpose of this new leave is to provide time for eligible employees to engage in job search activities during a working notice period.

: A new unpaid "job seeking leave" of up to three days for employees who receive notice of termination as part of a mass termination scenario (i.e., when an employer terminates 50 or more employees at its establishment within a four-week period). The purpose of this new leave is to provide time for eligible employees to engage in job search activities during a working notice period. Job posting platforms: Operators of job posting platforms (i.e., online platform that displays publicly advertised job postings such as LinkedIn) will be required to have (a) a mechanism or procedure in place for users of the platform to report fraudulent publicly advertised job postings to the person operating the job posting platform, and (b) a written policy in place with respect to fraudulent publicly advertised job postings. This policy will be required to be posted in "at least one conspicuous place on the job posting platform where it is likely to come to the attention of the users of the job posting platform."

Significantly for most employers, "job posting platform" does not include an online platform operated by an employer that only advertises job postings for positions with that employer.

Extended layoff periods: extended layoffs of greater than 35 or more weeks in any period of 52 consecutive weeks will be permitted (so long as the layoff does not extend beyond 52 or more weeks in any period of 78 consecutive weeks), subject to the employer and employee mutually agreeing to the extended layoff and also receiving director approval.

Certain Proposed Changes to Ontario's OHSA

Bill 30 includes the following proposed amendments to the OHSA:

Administrative monetary penalties: A new administrative penalty scheme will empower inspectors to issue monetary penalties for non-compliance with the OHSA or its regulations. Note that unlike criminal or quasi-criminal fines, administrative monetary penalties can be imposed by an inspector without the need for prosecution and a finding of guilt (i.e., conviction) in an Ontario court. The amount of an administrative monetary penalty will be determined in accordance with certain criteria and ranges to be prescribed by regulation. The new scheme also provides for a procedure through which penalty recipients may request a review of the penalty levied through prescribed persons or entities, and stipulates that if an administrative penalty is paid, the penalty recipient will be safeguarded from being charged with an offence under the OHSA in respect of the same contravention.

Certain Proposed Changes to Ontario's WSIA

Bill 30 also includes the following proposed amendments to the WSIA:

Prohibition on false or misleading statements : Employers will be expressly prohibited from making false or misleading statements to the WSIB in relation to any person's claim for benefits under the insurance plan, and violations of this section will be subject to administrative monetary penalties in an amount to be prescribed.

: Employers will be expressly prohibited from making false or misleading statements to the WSIB in relation to any person's claim for benefits under the insurance plan, and violations of this section will be subject to administrative monetary penalties in an amount to be prescribed. Administrative monetary penalties : Additional administrative monetary penalties will be introduced for a failure to comply with an employer's obligation to keep accurate wage records and/or to produce those records upon request, and for a failure to pay premiums when they become due.

: Additional administrative monetary penalties will be introduced for a failure to comply with an employer's obligation to keep accurate wage records and/or to produce those records upon request, and for a failure to pay premiums when they become due. Increased fines for convictions on multiple counts of same offence: Persons convicted of two or more counts of the same offence in the same legal proceeding will be subject to an increased maximum fine of C$750,000 for each conviction. A list of aggravating factors to be considered for the purposes of determining a penalty for an employer defendant will also be established.

Key Takeaways for Ontario Employers

As of the date of posting, Bill 30 has already been ordered for Second Reading and it is possible that Bill 30 will progress quickly through the legislature, similar to other proposed amendments to Ontario's employment-related legislation in previous years (i.e., the prior six Working for Workers Acts).

