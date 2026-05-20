Trouble In Paradise: Terminating C-suite Employees (Video)

Ending a C-suite employment relationship involves far more than standard HR procedures, creating unique legal exposures and heightened litigation risks that demand careful navigation.

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Terminating a senior executive is never simply an HR decision. It is a high-stakes matter involving legal, financial, reputational, and governance considerations.

In this on‑demand webinar, employment lawyers Jordan Epstein and Tasia Presber examine the unique risks and complexities that arise when ending C-suite employment relationships.

They explore the additional legal exposure executives create, the heightened litigation risks associated with the departure of senior leaders, and practical strategies to manage reputational, stakeholder, and corporate governance considerations throughout the process.

CPD information

Law Society of British Columbia: This program contains 1.0 hour of Practice Management credit.

This program contains 1.0 hour of Practice Management credit. Law Society of Ontario: This program contains 1.0 hour of Professionalism Content.

This program contains 1.0 hour of Professionalism Content. Barreau du Québec: Participating in this program entitles you to 1h of General continuing education hours.

Participating in this program entitles you to 1h of General continuing education hours. Law Society of Alberta: This program qualifies as a learning activity under Domain 1: Legal Practice (Competency 1.1)

This organization has been approved as an Accredited Provider of Professionalism Content by the Law Society of Ontario.

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