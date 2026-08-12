Ontario Court Of Appeal Pulls Back From Technical Attacks On Termination Clauses

At a Glance

The Ontario Court of Appeal has upheld termination clauses using the phrases “at any time” and “for any reason,” confirming that such language does not violate the Ontario Employment Standards Act, 2000 when read in the context of an agreement that preserves statutory minimum entitlements.

In its reasons, the Court signaled a shift away from highly technical attacks on termination provisions, emphasizing contextual interpretation, the parties’ objective intention, and clear contractual commitments to ESA compliance.

The Ontario Court of Appeal's decision in Baker v. Van Dolder's Home Team Inc., released together with Li v. Wayfair Canada ULC, marks a notable development in the evolving law governing termination provisions in employment contracts. The Court upheld termination clauses that had been challenged based on the inclusion of the phrases "at any time" and "for any reason," language that has recently generated considerable claims from former employees.

More importantly, the decision signals a broader judicial concern with the increasingly technical and unpredictable approach that has emerged in termination clause litigation. The Court expressly criticized an interpretive methodology that isolates inpidual words, searches for theoretical inconsistencies (no matter how remote), and invalidates clauses despite clear evidence that the parties intended compliance with the Employment Standards Act, 2000 (ESA).

The Court Affirms the Use of "At Any Time" and "For Any Reason"

The clauses at issue were straightforward. In Baker, the employer reserved the right to terminate employment "at any time" without cause upon providing ESA minimum entitlements. In Li, the employer reserved the right to terminate employment "at any time and for any reason" while repeatedly affirming the employee's ESA entitlements.

The employees argued that this language unlawfully suggested an employer could terminate employment in circumstances prohibited by statute, such as during protected leaves or in reprisal for the exercise of statutory rights. The Court rejected that argument.

At the heart of the decision is the Court's rejection of an interpretation that would, by default, assume an employer was reserving the right to terminate an employee for a bad-faith or unlawful purpose. The Court held that the employees' interpretation could only be reached by reading the language in isolation and ignoring both the contract as a whole and the surrounding circumstances.

With respect to the phrase "at any time," the Court concluded that the words simply reflect the well-established principle that an employer may terminate employment without cause regardless of when the termination occurs, provided the employer satisfies its legal obligations. The phrase does not signify an intention to override statutory restrictions on termination. Rather, those restrictions remain operative and necessarily limit the exercise of the contractual right.

The Court emphasized that no reasonable employee would intend to waive statutory protections through such wording and no reasonable employer would intend to incur the significant consequences that would flow from violating ESA reprisal or leave provisions. Interpreting "at any time" as authorizing unlawful conduct would therefore undermine the objective intentions of both parties and, paradoxically, defeat the very purpose of the termination clause itself.

The Court reached the same conclusion regarding the phrase "for any reason." It held that the language merely reflects the common law principle that an employer is generally not required to provide a reason when terminating employment without cause. The words do not purport to authorize terminations for prohibited reasons. When read alongside repeated references to ESA compliance, the phrase could not reasonably be understood as contracting out of statutory protections.

A Reaffirmation of Contextual Contractual Interpretation

Perhaps the most significant aspect of the judgment is its broader discussion of contractual interpretation.

The Court accepted that employment agreements must be interpreted through the lens of employment law principles, including employee vulnerability and the remedial purposes of the ESA. However, it cautioned that this does not displace ordinary principles of contractual interpretation. Determining the enforceability of a termination provision remains an exercise in ascertaining the objective intentions of the parties through the words used, read in their full contractual and factual context.

The Court repeatedly returned to this theme. It stressed that words should not be examined in isolation, that courts should avoid a "magic words" approach, and that genuine ambiguity arises only where there are multiple reasonable interpretations, not merely conceivable ones. The decision expressly warns against "straining to find ambiguity where none exists."

Those observations appear aimed at an increasingly common litigation strategy in termination clause cases: identifying a theoretical interpretation under which a clause might violate employment standards legislation and then arguing that the possibility alone renders the provision void. The Court's response is clear. The relevant inquiry is not whether an imaginative interpretation can be constructed, but whether the impugned interpretation reflects what the parties objectively intended when the contract was formed.

The Court's analysis also appears to shift the focus of the ESA-compliance inquiry in an important way. Recent termination clause litigation has often proceeded on the basis that if counsel can identify a hypothetical interpretation under which a clause might breach the ESA, the clause is unenforceable. The Court's reasoning suggests a different approach. Repeatedly emphasizing objective intention, surrounding circumstances, and the agreement as a whole, the Court focused on whether the parties intended a result that would violate employment standards legislation, rather than whether a creative reading could produce such a possibility.

While the Court did not expressly formulate a new legal test, its reasoning signals that courts should be reluctant to invalidate termination clauses based solely on remote or theoretical ESA violations that the parties could not reasonably have intended. Indeed, the Court criticized an approach that isolates words from their contractual context and "strain[s] to find ambiguity where none exists." The decision may also narrow what has sometimes been viewed as a pergence between Ontario and other Canadian jurisdictions, such as British Columbia, where courts have generally adopted a more contextual approach to contractual interpretation.

Referencing ESA Minimum Standards Matters

The Court's treatment of the for-cause provision in Baker is also important for employers drafting termination language. Unlike the clauses considered in other recent decisions, the clause did not purport to deprive the employee of ESA entitlements where conduct fell short of the ESA “wilful misconduct” standard. Instead, it expressly provided that, even where the employee was terminated for cause, he would receive any minimum compensation or entitlements prescribed by the ESA intention.

The Court held that this language was sufficient to align the provision with the ESA. In doing so, it reaffirmed that employers may validly incorporate ESA minimum entitlements by reference and are not required to provide a detailed explanation of the distinction between common law just cause and ESA wilful misconduct.

Significantly, the motion judge had found that an employee might not understand the interaction between those standards and could mistakenly assume that no statutory entitlements remained available. The Court of Appeal rejected that reasoning, observing that the agreement expressly stated the employee would receive ESA minimum entitlements. The absence of a detailed statutory explanation did not create an ESA violation where none otherwise existed. The Court appears far more interested in whether the contract objectively communicates an intention to comply with the ESA than whether it explains every nuance of employment standards law.

Preserving ESA Compliance Through Careful Drafting and Execution

For employers, the decision reinforces that enforceability depends on both drafting and execution. Employers will want to ensure that their employment agreements contain enforceable termination provisions that clearly preserve ESA minimum standards and that terminations are administered in strict compliance with statutory requirements. This includes providing ESA minimum entitlements unconditionally, complying with statutory notice, severance, benefit continuation and payment obligations, adhering to prescribed timelines, and avoiding any suggestion that an employee must execute a release in order to receive amounts to which they are already entitled under the ESA. In light of the Court's focus on objective intention and statutory compliance, the strongest protection for employers remains a combination of careful drafting at the outset of the employment relationship and careful compliance with ESA obligations when the relationship comes to an end.

Key Takeaways for Employers

In light of Baker, employers may wish to consider the following steps:

Review termination provisions for clear ESA compliance language . Ensure employment agreements expressly preserve ESA minimum entitlements and clearly communicate an intention to comply with applicable employment standards legislation.

. Ensure employment agreements expressly preserve ESA minimum entitlements and clearly communicate an intention to comply with applicable employment standards legislation. Assess existing termination clauses contextually, not just word by word . While careful drafting remains essential, Baker suggests courts may increasingly focus on the agreement as a whole and the parties' objective intention rather than hypothetical or theoretical statutory breaches.

. While careful drafting remains essential, Baker suggests courts may increasingly focus on the agreement as a whole and the parties' objective intention rather than hypothetical or theoretical statutory breaches. Ensure ESA minimum entitlements are paid correctly and on time . Enforceable language alone is not enough. Employers should continue to comply with all statutory notice, severance, benefit continuation and payment obligations within the applicable legislative timelines.

. Enforceable language alone is not enough. Employers should continue to comply with all statutory notice, severance, benefit continuation and payment obligations within the applicable legislative timelines. Do not condition ESA minimum entitlements on the execution of a release . While releases may properly be requested in exchange for enhanced packages that exceed statutory minimums, ESA entitlements should be provided unconditionally.

. While releases may properly be requested in exchange for enhanced packages that exceed statutory minimums, ESA entitlements should be provided unconditionally. Continue to monitor developments in the termination clause jurisprudence. Baker contains language that may signal a greater judicial willingness to focus on intended non-compliance rather than merely possible non-compliance in future cases.

While Baker does not eliminate the need for careful drafting, it may signal a welcome shift toward a more practical and contextual approach to termination clause interpretation. For employers, the best protection remains the same: clear and enforceable agreements, coupled with rigorous ESA compliance when employment comes to an end.