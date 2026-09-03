WorkSafeBC Seeks Feedback On Proposed Workplace Harassment, Violence, Psychological Health And Safety Requirements

WorkSafeBC has launched a public consultation seeking feedback on amendments to Part 4 of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation (OHSR). The proposed amendments would introduce a new Part 4.1, entitled Psychological Health and Safety, Harassment and Violence, to the OHSR, replacing and expanding the current regime relating to workplace harassment and violence.

The public consultation has two components. The first addresses a new framework for preventing and responding to workplace harassment and violence in the workplace. The second addresses proposed requirements for employers to identify, assess and control psychosocial hazards in the workplace. We have summarized both below.

Employers should consider how the proposed amendments may impact their operations while the consultation period remains open. We will provide further updates as the consultation proceeds.

Proposed Framework for Addressing Workplace Harassment and Violence

The new Part 4.1 would replace the current provisions and policies relating to workplace conduct, violence and bullying and harassment with new frameworks for addressing harassment and violence in the workplace. The proposed changes are intended to respond to an increase in workplace violence claims, clarify employer obligations, and provide a more coordinated approach to preventing and responding to harassment and violence in the workplace. In a discussion paper, WorkSafeBC states that accepted claims relating to workplace violence increased by approximately 31% between 2020 and 2025, from 2,793 to 3,827 claims. During the same period, workers filed approximately 6,905 bullying and harassment complaints.

Currently, WorkSafeBC addresses such complaints through a mix of regulations and policies that address violence, bullying and harassment in the workplace. The OHSR currently addresses workplace violence, while bullying and harassment are addressed only in the policies set out in WorkSafeBC’s Prevention Manual. The current regime also distinguishes between violence committed by a worker and violence committed by a non-worker.

The proposed amendments would replace the current regulatory and policy requirements with a streamlined approach under Part 4.1 that would apply regardless of whether the person engaging in harassment or violence is a worker or non-worker.

Many of the substantive employer obligations remain consistent with the current regime, however we wish to highlight a few notable proposed changes:

The definitions of harassment and violence would be expanded to include actions of a sexual nature. The definition of harassment would also expand to include actions that target personal characteristics, creating the potential for overlapping claims with WorkSafeBC and the BC Human Rights Tribunal. The regulations would clarify that actions taken in good faith by an employer or supervisor in respect of the management of the workplace are not harassment. Employers would be required to develop a harassment prevention program, including compliant written policies and procedures for addressing harassment and related education and training for workers. When violence or harassment occurs in the workplace, employers would be required to record the occurrence and implement or modify control measures to eliminate or minimize the risk of recurrence.

The full details of the proposed amendments can be found in WorkSafeBC’s discussion paper.

New Protections Against Psychosocial Hazards

The proposed amendments also expand the current framework for addressing and preventing workplace violence and harassment to include protection against “psychosocial hazards”. This proposal comes in response to an increase in psychological injury claims over the past 20 years. As reported by WorkSafeBC in a discussion paper, the average number of psychological-injury-only claims increased from around 419 per year before 2015 to 2,613 in 2025.

The proposed amendments define “psychosocial hazard” to mean a workplace or work-related hazard that could expose a worker to the risk of psychological injury, including a hazard that arises from one or more of the following:

traumatic circumstances and events to which workers could be exposed during the course of their work; the design and management of work; the physical workplace environment; equipment in the workplace.

WorkSafeBC states that such hazards could include:

exposure to single-incident or cumulative trauma, including whether employees are provided adequate post-incident support and mental health resources; how work is organized, assigned, supervised, and supported, including role clarity, job fit, workload and work pace; unsafe, poorly controlled, or otherwise hazardous physical work environments; and whether workers have appropriate equipment, such as PPE, and whether machinery is properly safeguarded and suitable for the work.

If implemented, employers would be required to consult with employees to develop policies and procedures to identify, assess, and reduce the risks relating to psychosocial hazards, complete annual reviews of the same, and provide related training to all workers.

What Comes Next?

Stakeholders are invited to provide feedback on their level of support for the proposed changes and the reasons for their views. WorkSafeBC will accept feedback until 4:30 PM on Friday, October 9, 2026. After feedback is gathered, WorkSafeBC will take the proposed amendments to a public hearing.