CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: Broken Systems: Indigenous Perspectives & Fragmented Care (Video)

self

At Gluckstein Lawyers, we know that supporting survivors means confronting the systemic barriers built into the very services meant to help them. This panel from our 2026 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference examines how fragmented care systems fail Indigenous women and other marginalized survivors — and what culturally responsive, trauma-informed care can look like when done right.

Survivors navigating child welfare, healthcare, and support services often encounter systems that were never designed with their realities in mind. This session explores the human cost of that fragmentation through Indigenous perspectives and intersectionality, unpacking how overlapping barriers compound harm for those who already face significant obstacles to care.

Moderated by Gluckstein Lawyers Senior Counsel Linda O'Brien, this panel features Serena Wesley of The Healing of the Seven Generations and Brittany Davy-Lowindo of Anchor Rehabilitation Support Services. Serena Wesley, Ojibway from Saugeen First Nations, brings her experience as Program Manager for a Court Support program, Bail Supervisor, and Systems Navigator. Brittany Davy-Lowindo, Manager of Clinical Operations and Quality and a Board Certified Behaviour Analyst, contributes insight from her doctoral research on intersectionality, health, and society for Black women in Ontario.

Together, they discuss what person-centred, culturally responsive care requires in practice and how survivor support services can move toward genuine systems navigation rather than disconnected referrals.

Please note that this program contains 30 minutes of CPD Accredited Professionalism Content.