Top Employer Considerations For Managing Overlapping Regimes In The Accommodation Process

Workplace accommodation is rarely governed by a single set of rules. The company’s internal policies and agreements must be considered, along with any legislative obligations, including employment standards and human rights.

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Workplace accommodation is rarely governed by a single set of rules. The company’s internal policies and agreements must be considered, along with any legislative obligations, including employment standards and human rights. But there can be multiple third parties involved, which may provide financial support, medical review, or adjudication regarding an employee’s needs. These third parties have overlapping (and sometimes contradictory) input about whether a leave or other accommodation is required, and about a path to a return to work.

What are the overlapping accommodation regimes?

The main parties and regimes1 that are involved in a workplace accommodation process are:

WSIB

Statutory obligations under employment standards and human rights legislation

Private insurer

Employer’s internal policies and obligations

Service Canada

These stakeholders are discussed in more detail below.

How do the regimes work and when do they apply?

What obligations take precedence in an accommodation scenario? These regimes overlap but do not synch. As is evident from the above chart, the regimes do not always contemplate one another, have different thresholds for eligibility, and provide for different entitlements or oversight. If the employee’s need for accommodation stems from a workplace illness/injury and WSIB is involved, full deference must be given to WSIB’s adjudication, though employers have rights to seek reconsideration and appeal. Protected leave time under the ESA must also be respected and good faith obligations under the Human Rights Code must be upheld. Outside of WSIB-involved accommodations and protected statutory leave time, the employer (or third party insurer) has more control over (a) the amount and type of medical information it can request; (b) the decision-making on accommodation plans; and (c) approval of income support. For employers without STD or sick pay, EI Sickness Benefits are an income replacement tool that employees can apply for, but there is no real scrutiny or involvement in the accommodation process by Service Canada. Recommendations for Employers Consistent with the advice our colleagues have provided in our accommodation-related blogs this year, the confusion of the overlapping regimes is navigable. Employers should: Identify what stakeholders are involved in a particular accommodation request

Confirm whether any protected leaves apply

Advise the employee about what regimes must be considered, what financial support is available, what the employee’s obligations and deadlines are, and when further touchpoints will occur

Treat medical opinions, insurer determinations, WSIB decisions, and statutory obligations as distinct inputs to the accommodation analysis rather than assuming one automatically dictates the ultimate outcome

Proactively address conflicting information by seeking clarification from healthcare providers, insurers, or other stakeholders before making accommodation decisions

Act as the “conductor” of the various stakeholders and obligations given the implications for discrimination, reprisal, and other breaches that could be triggered

Regularly reassess accommodation plans as medical information, workplace circumstances, and third-party determinations evolve The most significant risk for employers is assuming that compliance with one accommodation regime automatically satisfies their obligations under another. While input and decisions by WSIB, insurers, healthcare providers, and government agencies may inform the accommodation process, employers are ultimately responsible. They should independently assess their obligations under applicable legislation, collective agreements, and workplace policies. Compliant and effective accommodation requires coordination across these regimes, not reliance on any single stakeholder's determination. Footnotes

1. There are other regimes (e.g. Ontario Statutory Accident Benefits or SABS or CPP Disability), but only the key ones are discussed in this blog.

2. Equivalent governing bodies and legislation exists in each province and territory in Canada. 3. STD is occasionally both administered and paid by a private insurer, though it is rare. STD may be adjudicated by a third party and funded by the employer. But many plans are both adjudicated and paid by the employer directly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.