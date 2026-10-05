ARTICLE
5 October 2026

Top Employer Considerations For Managing Overlapping Regimes In The Accommodation Process

PH
Piccolo Heath

Contributor

Piccolo Heath logo
Piccolo Heath LLP delivers expedient, thoughtful employment law solutions. We provide strategic advice to help businesses and people thrive, guiding clients through complex Canadian workplace issues so management teams can make informed, forward-moving decisions.
Explore Firm Details
Workplace accommodation is rarely governed by a single set of rules. The company’s internal policies and agreements must be considered, along with any legislative obligations, including employment standards and human rights.
Canada Employment and HR
Jennifer Heath
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Workplace accommodation is rarely governed by a single set of rules. The company’s internal policies and agreements must be considered, along with any legislative obligations, including employment standards and human rights.  But there can be multiple third parties involved, which may provide financial support, medical review, or adjudication regarding an employee’s needs. These third parties have overlapping (and sometimes contradictory) input about whether a leave or other accommodation is required, and about a path to a return to work.

What are the overlapping accommodation regimes?

The main parties and regimes1 that are involved in a workplace accommodation process are:

  • WSIB

  • Statutory obligations under employment standards and human rights legislation

  • Private insurer

  • Employer’s internal policies and obligations

  • Service Canada

These stakeholders are discussed in more detail below.

How do the regimes work and when do they apply?

Regime/

Legislation

Type of Financial and Other Support

Minimum Eligibility

Threshold for Benefits/

Accommodation

 

Complexity of Assessment

WSIB and Workplace Safety and Insurance Act, 19972

Loss of earning, non-economic loss, and healthcare benefits, etc.

Work-related injury or illness involving a WSIB-participating employer

Moderate – related to reduction or restriction in work, not necessarily “total disability”

High – direct review of medical records

Employment Standards Act, 2000

No direct financial support, just protected leave time and right to be free from reprisal

Employment for 2 weeks (for sick leave) or 13 weeks (for long-term illness leave), with job-protected time off for up to 3 days or 27 weeks/year, respectively

Low – an illness or injury (for sick leave) or doctor-endorsed serious medical condition (for long-term illness leave)

Low – the provision of a medical note (for long-term illness leave) is not subject to scrutiny, and no medical note can be requested for sick leave

Human Rights Code

No direct financial support, just the employer’s duty to accommodate and the employee’s right to be free from reprisal

Having a disability as defined in the Code

Low – requires only a disability that necessitates accommodation in the workplace

Variable – depends on the complexity of the disability, the significance and duration of the accommodation, and the availability of functional medical information

Private Insurer

Long-term disability benefits, and sometimes rehabilitation support

A minimum period of total disability, ongoing between 17 and 26 weeks

“Total disability” from the employee’s own occupation for the first two years

“Total disability” from any occupation at or after two years

High – related to inability to work (“total disability”) vs. only a reduction or restriction in function (accommodation at work)

High – review of medical records, including assessment of treatment plan

Employer’s Internal Policies and Obligations

Absence/accommodation policies, sick days or short-term disability3 benefits, and entitlements granted in a collective bargaining agreement

Variable, but usually unable to work because of an illness or injury with exclusions in some instances (e.g. elective procedures, work-related issues), sometimes partial sick/STD pay is available when the employee’s work time is only reduced

Moderate – for more than one-off sick days, the employer may require a more detailed note and back-and-forth with a doctor, but the enactment of long-term illness leave prevents material scrutiny (see our prior blog)

Moderate – limited because of the “dual hat” that the employer wears and the usual focus on obtaining function information vs. direct medical records

Service Canada

EI Sickness Benefits for up to 26 weeks, to a maximum of 55% of earnings or $729/week

Inability to work for medical reasons supported by a medical certificate; 600 insured work hours in the past 52 weeks/since last claim; and 40% drop in earnings for at least one week

Low – and not subject to material scrutiny, but entitlement to benefits does not oust an employer’s entitlement to ask questions about accommodation and return to work so long as statutory leave requirements are observed

Low – only a simple medical certificate is required

What obligations take precedence in an accommodation scenario?

These regimes overlap but do not synch. As is evident from the above chart, the regimes do not always contemplate one another, have different thresholds for eligibility, and provide for different entitlements or oversight.

If the employee’s need for accommodation stems from a workplace illness/injury and WSIB is involved, full deference must be given to WSIB’s adjudication, though employers have rights to seek reconsideration and appeal. Protected leave time under the ESA must also be respected and good faith obligations under the Human Rights Code must be upheld. Outside of WSIB-involved accommodations and protected statutory leave time, the employer (or third party insurer) has more control over (a) the amount and type of medical information it can request; (b) the decision-making on accommodation plans; and (c) approval of income support. For employers without STD or sick pay, EI Sickness Benefits are an income replacement tool that employees can apply for, but there is no real scrutiny or involvement in the accommodation process by Service Canada.

Recommendations for Employers

Consistent with the advice our colleagues have provided in our accommodation-related blogs this year, the confusion of the overlapping regimes is navigable. Employers should:

  • Identify what stakeholders are involved in a particular accommodation request

  • Confirm whether any protected leaves apply

  • Advise the employee about what regimes must be considered, what financial support is available, what the employee’s obligations and deadlines are, and when further touchpoints will occur

  • Treat medical opinions, insurer determinations, WSIB decisions, and statutory obligations as distinct inputs to the accommodation analysis rather than assuming one automatically dictates the ultimate outcome

  • Proactively address conflicting information by seeking clarification from healthcare providers, insurers, or other stakeholders before making accommodation decisions

  • Act as the “conductor” of the various stakeholders and obligations given the implications for discrimination, reprisal, and other breaches that could be triggered

  • Regularly reassess accommodation plans as medical information, workplace circumstances, and third-party determinations evolve

The most significant risk for employers is assuming that compliance with one accommodation regime automatically satisfies their obligations under another. While input and decisions by WSIB, insurers, healthcare providers, and government agencies may inform the accommodation process, employers are ultimately responsible. They should independently assess their obligations under applicable legislation, collective agreements, and workplace policies. Compliant and effective accommodation requires coordination across these regimes, not reliance on any single stakeholder's determination.

Footnotes

1. There are other regimes (e.g. Ontario Statutory Accident Benefits or SABS or CPP Disability), but only the key ones are discussed in this blog.

2. Equivalent governing bodies and legislation exists in each province and territory in Canada.

3. STD is occasionally both administered and paid by a private insurer, though it is rare. STD may be adjudicated by a third party and funded by the employer. But many plans are both adjudicated and paid by the employer directly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Jennifer Heath
Jennifer Heath
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More