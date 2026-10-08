CPD ACCREDITED Webinar: Prevention, Accountability & Culture Change In Sport (Video)

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We're honoured to share the Keynote Session from our 2026 Supporting Survivors of Sexual Abuse Conference: Fixing Broken Systems. Presented by Allison Forsyth, this session examines abuse prevention, organizational accountability, and the culture change required to build safer sport environments, drawing on both her lived experience as a survivor and her extensive professional expertise.

Allison Forsyth is uniquely positioned to speak on this topic. As Chief Sport Officer at Respect, a two-time Olympian, an eight-time National Champion in alpine skiing, and a survivor of abuse in sport, she brings both lived experience and institutional expertise to this conversation.

This keynote explores the systemic changes needed to drive sport culture change, focusing on organizational accountability in sport and the practical steps institutions must take to prevent abuse before it happens. Allison examines how organizations like Safe Sport Canada are working to close gaps in athlete protection, and what accountability looks like when systems fail survivors.

Please note that this program contains 45 minutes of CPD Accredited Professionalism Content.