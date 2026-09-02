September 2026 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

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Our September 2026 newsletter is out. In this issue:
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Rosen Sunshine Welcomes Two New Associates to the Firm
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Back to School: Lonny and Elyse Return as Faculty at Osgoode Hall Law School
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Little Known Hiring Restriction in Long-Term Care
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Medico-Legal Society of Toronto’s Potpourri Program
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And more…
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