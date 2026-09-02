September 2026 Rosen Sunshine Newsletter

Rosen Sunshine's September 2026 newsletter highlights new associate additions, faculty appointments at Osgoode Hall Law School, and explores a little-known hiring restriction affecting long-term care facilities. The firm shares updates on professional development activities and upcoming medico-legal education programs.

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Our September 2026 newsletter is out. In this issue: Rosen Sunshine Welcomes Two New Associates to the Firm

Back to School: Lonny and Elyse Return as Faculty at Osgoode Hall Law School

Little Known Hiring Restriction in Long-Term Care

Medico-Legal Society of Toronto’s Potpourri Program

And more…

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