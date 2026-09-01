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1 September 2026

Upcoming 2026 Accessibility Report Filing Requirement And Deadline

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Alexander Holburn Beaudin + Lang LLP

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Ontario employers face a critical December 31, 2026 deadline to file Accessibility Reports under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA). Organizations must assess their compliance with accessibility standards and understand how reporting requirements vary based on company size and sector, with potential penalties for non-compliance.
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Michael Furyk and Celeste Borja
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Ontario employers should be aware of the upcoming December 31, 2026 deadline to file Accessibility Reports under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act, 2005, S.O. 2005, c.11 (“AODA”). Under section 14 of the AODA, organizations that employ individuals in Ontario are required to file an Accessibility Report and make such report available to the public.

Accessibility Reports are self-assessments that outline an organization’s current compliance with applicable accessibility standards which establish measures, policies and practices for identifying and removing barriers related to employment, accommodation, goods, services, facilities, buildings, structures and premises.1

The requirement to file an Accessibility Report varies based on an organization’s size and sector. For example, organizations with fewer than 20 employees are exempt from the reporting requirement under section 14 of the AODA, while organizations with at least 20 but fewer than 50 employees are only required to report on compliance with the accessibility standards for customer service.2

Unless otherwise exempt, private organizations must file an Accessibility Report by December 31, 2026, and every three years thereafter.3 Designated public sector organizations, such as municipalities, hospitals, and public transportation organizations, must file an Accessibility Report every two years, with the most recent reporting deadline being December 31, 2025. Designated public sector organizations that missed the December 31, 2025 reporting deadline should still file their outstanding 2025 Accessibility Report, even though the deadline has passed.4

Ontario employers should review their AODA obligations and reporting requirements before the December 31, 2026 deadline. Failure to comply with the applicable reporting requirements may result in penalties or enforcement action.

Footnotes

1. AODA, s. 6(6).

2. Integrated Accessibility Standards, O Reg 191/11, s. 86.1.

3. Ibid.

4. Ontario Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility, “Accessibility Compliance Reporting Portal” (accessed 27 August 2026), online (webpage): <https://accessibilityreporting.ontario.ca/en-US/>.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Michael Furyk
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Celeste Borja
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