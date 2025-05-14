Navigating Employer Obligations During Economic Uncertainty (Video)

self

Flexible Operations

During economic uncertainty, one of the main things our clients want to do is maximize the flexibility in their operations. Anytime you're trying to maximize flexibility, what we want to do is control your legal obligations as much as you can to ensure that you're in compliance. One of the largest sources of legal obligations that we have is our employee base.

There are three main ways that we can maximize flexibility: employment agreements, using existing tools, and managing employee expectations.

Employment Agreements

Employment agreements are an exceptional tool to provide terms that allow us to maximize the flexibility of our operations. This can be done by controlling hours of work, controlling work assignments, and ensuring that no fundamental changes to an employee's terms of employment result in allegations of constructive dismissal. Once again, the employment agreement can provide specific terms for termination and end of employment.

For these measures to be effective, we will need to have written terms of employment in an employment contract. And so that can be a very, very useful thing to make sure that you have in place to control those legal obligations.

Existing Tools

Regardless of whether we have written employment contracts in place, we can use tools that already exist to try to maximize our operational flexibility. This can be things like the employment insurance work sharing program that exists to allow reductions in hours while still allowing employees to collect their wages at a reduced rate, but also benefit from EI. There are a variety of steps that need to be done to put in place a work-sharing program, and we can help you with those.

Managing Employee Expectations

The third way to maximize our operational flexibility is to communicate with employees and manage their expectations. The main reason for managing employees in this manner is to ensure operational flexibility, but we also want to have a level of cost containment; and litigation, whether we like it or not, involves an unnecessary expenditure of costs.

In order to keep the risk of litigation low, even if we comply with all of our legal obligations, we want to make sure that we're properly communicating with our employees and managing their expectations.

Let them know what your plans are during these uncertain times. Give them some idea of how they plan for the future and set their expectations accordingly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.