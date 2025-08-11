Fired While Struggling With PTSD? Here's What The Law Says

Understanding PTSD in the Workplace

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is not just limited to military personnel or victims of extreme trauma—it's becoming increasingly prevalent in workplaces. Losing a job is stressful for anyone—but when it happens while you're coping with PTSD, the impact can be devastating. For many workers, symptoms of trauma are triggered or worsened by toxic environments, harassment, or the anxiety of navigating a workplace that fails to offer support. If you've been dismissed while managing PTSD, or if your mental health has been ignored or misunderstood on the job, it's important to know that the law may be on your side.

At Unified LLP, our Employment Lawyer Toronto team regularly assists clients navigating PTSD-related challenges in the workplace and long-term disability (LTD) claims.

What Is PTSD and How Is It Diagnosed?

PTSD is a psychiatric disorder that can develop after a person is exposed to traumatic events. In workplace settings, this can include ongoing harassment, bullying, discrimination, or sudden job loss. Employees with existing mental health conditions like anxiety or depression are particularly vulnerable. It is important to note that what is considered "traumatic" depends on each individual. If you've been diagnosed with PTSD and your employer is unsupportive, you should consider a Free Employment Lawyer Toronto consultation to explore your options.

Workplace Triggers That Can Cause PTSD

We've seen PTSD triggered by:

Workplace harassment or bullying

High-pressure environments without support

Discriminatory behaviour from employers or coworkers

Retaliatory firings or demotions

Sudden or aggressive terminations

These situations can be legally actionable. If your workplace trauma has led to a diagnosis or worsened condition, a Wrongful Dismissal Lawyer can help assess whether your termination was unlawful.

Can PTSD Qualify for Long-Term Disability Benefits?

Yes. If PTSD prevents you from performing your work duties, you may be eligible for LTD benefits. Insurers, however, often challenge the legitimacy of mental health claims. To better understand the process and what evidence is required, read our blog on Mental Health & Long-Term Disability, which discusses how conditions like PTSD are evaluated under Canadian disability law.

What If You're Fired While Suffering from PTSD?

Being fired while suffering from PTSD—especially if the condition is tied to the workplace—may constitute grounds for action by a Wrongful Termination Lawyer. Employers have a duty to accommodate mental health conditions up to the point of undue hardship. If they fail to do so, or terminate you instead, you may have a valid claim under employment and human rights law.

Employer Obligations Under the Human Rights Code

The Ontario Human Rights Code treats PTSD as a disability. Employers must provide accommodations such as modified schedules, remote work, or medical leave. If your employer fails to meet these obligations, booking a Labour Lawyer Free Consultation can help you understand your legal options.

How PTSD Can Affect Workplace Performance—and How That's Misunderstood

Symptoms like hypervigilance, panic attacks, or trouble concentrating can impact job performance. Unfortunately, these are often misinterpreted as poor behaviour. Employers who fail to consider mental health as a factor may be acting unlawfully. If this has happened to you, a Wrongful Dismissal Lawyer can assess the situation.

Building a Strong LTD Claim for PTSD

To qualify for LTD benefits, you'll need:

A formal PTSD diagnosis

A medical practitioner's statement explaining functional limitations

Proof that the condition prevents you from working

These requirements often lead to insurer denials. That's why it's vital to work with an experienced Long Term Disability Lawyer who knows how to present mental health claims successfully.

The Intersection of PTSD, LTD, and Employment Law

Many PTSD cases involve both disability benefits and workplace mistreatment. For example, an employee might be terminated due to symptoms of PTSD and also denied LTD. Unified LLP's team of Long Term Disability Lawyer Toronto and employment lawyers are uniquely positioned to coordinate both aspects of your case.

What to Do If You Suspect Workplace PTSD

If you're struggling with mental health issues caused by your job:

Seek a diagnosis from a licensed medical practitioner. Notify your employer in writing and request accommodation. Keep documentation of any workplace harassment or mistreatment. Book an Employment Lawyer Free Consultation to understand your rights and next steps.

Why Choose Unified LLP

Our team combines compassion with deep legal experience in mental health-related claims. Whether you need help with accommodation, wrongful termination, or denied LTD benefits, we're ready to advocate for you. Start with a free employment lawyer consultation today and let us help you move forward.

