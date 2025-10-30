Proactive Culture Checks In Police: Knowing When To Check The Pulse

"Headlines and news programs across the country reveal stories of workplace bullying, harassment and sexual harassment in policing. It is being experienced in police services of all sizes. There are common themes that emerge from these stories that reveal an overarching culture where:

stereotypical gender norms are enforced

sexual comments, innuendoes, gestures, and "jokes" are normalized

demeaning comments or conduct based on sex and gender are frequent

mobbing (group bullying) and gender-based harassment are misunderstood and seen as an expected part of the culture

rumours and gossip are common

the chain of command acts as a barrier to change

a culture of silence prevents people from coming forward

there is a strong distrust of the internal complaint and investigation process." 1

This excerpt from Transforming Police Culture, a whitepaper by Lauren Bernardi, captures the heart of the question, should police services be conducting proactive culture audits? Policing culture often discourages speaking up and as a result, misconduct and discrimination frequently go unreported.

By the time problems surface, the damage to morale and psychological safety is already done. Breaking that silence is essential. And one way to do it is through pre-emptive culture assessments that give everyone an anonymous voice. But while these audits can be powerful, they're not a cure-all.

The Upside of Proactive Assessments

A well-designed culture audit gives leadership an early warning about issues staff might otherwise never share. It helps identify patterns before they become crises. And just as importantly, it signals that leadership genuinely cares about employee well-being and inclusion.

Even when nothing is "wrong," a proactive audit can deliver real value:

Spot problems early: Internal assessments aren't about blame; they're about surfacing small issues before they grow. Think of it as preventive maintenance for organizational health.

Internal assessments aren't about blame; they're about surfacing small issues before they grow. Think of it as preventive maintenance for organizational health. Build trust and accountability: Voluntarily assessing culture demonstrates transparency. It shows staff that leadership wants to know what's really going on.

Guide training and improvement. No organization can "train away" harassment and discrimination. But it is integral to the respectful workplace toolbox.

In short, a pre-emptive culture audit is like an organizational check-up: it keeps the health of the service in focus, identifies early symptoms of trouble, and reinforces care for the people who keep it running.

Real-World Examples

Some police services have already seen the benefits of this proactive approach.

An Garda Síochána (Ireland's national police) conducted its second comprehensive culture audit in 2022, surveying more than 6,400 officers on well-being, leadership, and fairness. 2 The results revealed high pride and motivation but also concerns about fairness and organizational support. Commissioner Drew Harris said the audit "highlights many positives" while making clear that "the organization has more work to do" in supporting staff and ensuring fair treatment. Importantly, Gardaí leadership is now implementing targeted changes based on those findings.

By contrast, a U.S. sheriff's office in Spokane, Washington, faced challenges when its 2021 culture survey saw only 16% participation.3 Many employees distrusted the process, which led to inconclusive results. The lack of participation itself exposed the core problem: a lack of trust. Without credibility and communication, even the best-intentioned assessment can fail to gain traction.

Balancing Audit and Action

One fair critique is that many police services already know what their cultural challenges are. From the "shield of silence" to rigid hierarchies and gender norms, the barriers have been documented extensively, including in Bernardi's own whitepaper. Some might consider that instead of investing in yet another audit, resources should go toward implementing solutions.

But both views have merit. Awareness of problems doesn't automatically translate to change. When done strategically, a culture assessment isn't about rediscovering what everyone already knows, it's about validating experiences, tracking progress, and gauging whether interventions are working. In that way, audits complement rather than compete with direct action. They demonstrate to officers that leadership is listening, a simple act that can foster trust.

Best Practices for Pre-emptive Checks

Some tips to maximize the value of these audits:

Keep it anonymous and safe: Officers need to trust that their candid feedback won't backfire. Independent, third-party surveyors can help ensure confidentiality and impartiality.

Officers need to trust that their candid feedback won't backfire. Independent, third-party surveyors can help ensure confidentiality and impartiality. Act on the results: A survey that sits on a shelf does more harm than good. The Gardaí example shows how follow-through (better communication, transparency in promotions, and new supports) turns feedback into progress.

A survey that sits on a shelf does more harm than good. The Gardaí example shows how follow-through (better communication, transparency in promotions, and new supports) turns feedback into progress. Be ready for anything: Assessments sometimes reveal uncomfortable truths. In the Garda survey, officers rated "feeling valued" below average, a finding that led to new well-being initiatives. Leadership needs to be prepared to hear, accept, and act on feedback.

Assessments sometimes reveal uncomfortable truths. In the Garda survey, officers rated "feeling valued" below average, a finding that led to new well-being initiatives. Leadership needs to be prepared to hear, accept, and act on feedback. Communicate openly: Before, during, and after the process, explain the purpose, share high-level findings, and outline next steps. Transparency builds buy-in and helps sustain momentum.

Conclusion

Think of a pre-emptive culture assessment as a collaborative check-up rather than a crisis response. For leadership, it offers a clear picture of strengths and vulnerabilities before an incident forces change. For officers and civilian staff, it provides a safe way to be heard, and tangible proof that their employer cares about their experience.

In policing, where hierarchy and tradition can discourage open dialogue, creating a structured space for honest feedback is invaluable. Yes, departments already know many of the issues they face, that's well documented. But knowing and fixing are two different things. These assessments lay the groundwork for healthier, more inclusive, and ultimately more resilient police organizations.

