Struggling With Addiction In The Workplace? You're Not Without Options

Substance Use Disorder and Your Legal Protections in the Workplace

Struggling with addiction while trying to maintain a job is one of the most isolating and difficult experiences a person can face. Whether it's alcohol, cannabis, or prescription opioids, Substance Use Disorder (SUD) can quietly take hold—especially under the stress of work, family, and everyday responsibilities. Unfortunately, many people facing this challenge are met with judgment instead of support, and in some cases, even lose their jobs or access to disability benefits. But addiction is not a moral failure—it's a medical condition. And in Ontario, the law is increasingly recognizing that people who are fighting this battle deserve protection, not punishment.

At Unified LLP, ourEmployment Lawyer Torontoteam works closely with individuals navigating the legal challenges associated with SUD in both the workplace and long-term disability (LTD) contexts.

What Is Substance Use Disorder?

Substance Use Disorder is defined by the continued use of substances despite significant health, occupational, or social consequences. Whether involving legal substances or controlled ones, it can have a serious impact on a person's ability to function in the workplace. If your job is at risk because of SUD, start with aFree Employment Lawyer Torontoconsultation to understand your options.

Is Substance Use Disorder a Disability Under Ontario Law?

Yes. SUD is recognized as a disability under the Ontario Human Rights Code. This means employers must offer reasonable accommodations—like modified work duties or time off for treatment—before considering disciplinary action. If your employer failed to meet these obligations, booking anEmployment Lawyer Free Consultationcan help you determine if your rights have been violated.

Common Employment Law Issues Related to SUD

Unfortunately, many workplaces still misunderstand or mishandle SUD. Common legal issues include:

Termination without accommodation

Denied medical leave for treatment

Retaliation after disclosing SUD

Harassment or discrimination due to stigma

These are often grounds for action under employment or human rights law. AWrongful Termination Lawyercan help determine if your dismissal or discipline was lawful.

Can You Receive Long-Term Disability for SUD?

Yes, although many insurers are hesitant to approve these claims without strong documentation. Individuals may be eligible if their SUD significantly impairs their ability to perform regular work tasks. If your claim was denied or delayed, aLong Term Disability Lawyercan help you gather evidence and advocate for your entitlement.

What You Need to Support an SUD LTD Claim

When applying for LTD due to SUD, it's critical to include:

A formal diagnosis from a medical doctor or psychiatrist

Clear evidence of functional limitations

Records of attempted treatment or rehabilitation

Supporting documentation from addiction specialists

Even with this documentation, many claims are rejected. If this has happened to you, contact aLong Term Disability Lawyer Torontoto begin the appeals process.

Short-Term Disability and Early Support

If you're in the early stages of treatment or facing a temporary absence,Short Term Disability Lawyer Torontoservices may help you secure short-term relief while preparing your LTD application. This is often a critical bridge for individuals navigating rehabilitation.

Were You Fired for a Substance Use Disorder?

Terminating someone due to symptoms of SUD—without offering accommodations—can amount to wrongful dismissal. If this happened to you, aWrongful Dismissal Lawyercan pursue compensation or reinstatement, depending on your goals and situation.

What About Legal Marijuana or Prescription Opiates?

Even when substances like cannabis or opioids are prescribed by a doctor, employees may still face unfair consequences. If you've been disciplined or fired despite following medical advice, reach out for anEmployment Lawyer Free Consultationto explore your legal protections.

When SUD and Mental Health Disorders Overlap

SUD often coexists with mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, or PTSD—further complicating disability claims. If you're dealing with multiple diagnoses, ourMental Health & Long-Term Disabilityblog can help you understand what insurers and employers look for, and how to prepare a comprehensive claim.

Returning to Work After Addiction Treatment

Once treatment is complete, you may be eager—but also anxious—to return to work. Your employer should offer a safe and accommodating reintegration plan. If you're being pressured to return prematurely or without support, schedule anEmployment Lawyer Toronto Free Consultationto understand your legal options.

How Unified LLP Can Help

We understand the challenges employees face when dealing with addiction and legal systems simultaneously. Our team provides clear, non-judgmental guidance—from LTD applications and appeals to wrongful dismissal and human rights claims. If you're unsure where to begin, start with aFree Employment Lawyer Torontoconsultation to learn your rights.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.