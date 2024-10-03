Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 09/12 to 09/25.
In This Issue
Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral
Bills / Projets de loi
House of Commons / Chambre des communes
|Referenced on first reading only
|C-76
|An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act
|C-378
|An Act amending the Canada Labour Code (complaints by former employees)
Regulations / Règlements
Canada Gazette, Part II, September 25, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
|SOR/2024-173
|Order 2024-66-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
|SOR/2024-174
|Order 2024-87-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List
Pest Control Products Act
|SI/2024-44
|Order Amending the List of Pest Control Product Formulants and Contaminants of Health or Environmental Concern
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 14, 2024:
Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985
- Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Solvency Reserve Accounts and Multi-Employer Pension Plans)
Canada Shipping Act, 2001
- Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations
Notices / Avis
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 14, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Publication of draft strategy to replace, reduce or refine vertebrate animal testing under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 21, 2024:
Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999
- Order 2024-87-07-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List
Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 14, 2024:
- Safety National Casualty Corporation — Assumption reinsurance transaction
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 21, 2024:
- BNY Trust Company of Canada — Reduction of stated capital
Commissions / Commissions
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 14, 2024:
Special Import Measures Act
- Wire rod — Decision
Income Tax Act
- Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 118811116RR0001]
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Inquiry — Cloud-based services
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Administrative decisions
- Orders
- Part 1 applications
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 21, 2024:
Special Import Measures Act
- Concrete reinforcing bar — Decision
Canadian International Trade Tribunal
- Expiry review of order — Structural tubing
- Inquiry — Electronic security system maintenance
Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission
- Notices of consultation
Supplements / Suppléments
Canada Gazette, Part I, September 21, 2024:
Copyright Board
- SOCAN Tariff 22.D.3 – Online Allied Audiovisual Services (2014-2024)
Alberta / Alberta
Regulations / Règlements
Orders in Council / Décrets
Alberta King's Printer
Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 4
- Section 5, which amends the Land Titles Act in force October 20, 2024 (OIC 265/2024)
Police Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 22
- sections 3(e), 7, 8(b) and (c), 16, 19, 45, 46(a) and 47 in force March 1, 2025 (OIC 237/2024)
Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 7
- Subsections 1(2) and (3)(c) and 11 in force September 25, 2024 (OIC 275/2024)
- Sections 10 and 17 in force October 15, 2024 (OIC 275/2024)
Utilities Affordability Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 8
- Sections 1, 2(2) to (7) and (9), 4 and 6 in force September 25, 2024 (OIC 267/2024)
British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique
Regulations / Règlements
British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 24, 2024:
Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act
|BC Reg 266/2024
|Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation
Health Professions Act
|BC Reg 267/2024
|Amends BC Reg 279/2008 — Dietitians Regulation
Securities Act
|BC Reg 269/2024
|Enacts National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct
Manitoba / Manitoba
Regulations / Règlements
Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations
The Pharmaceutical Act
|Man Reg 81/2024
|Pharmaceutical Regulation, amendment
Proclamations / Proclamations
Manitoba Laws
An Act respecting Child and Family Services (Indigenous Jurisdiction and Related Amendments), SM 2023, c 26
- Section 2, clause 5(b), section 7, clauses 9(c) to (e), section 11, subsections 12(2) and (3), sections 13 to 22, subsections 23(1), (2) and (4), clause 23(5)(a), subsections 42(1) and (3), clauses 45(b) and (c), and clause 48(b) in force October 1, 2024.
New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick
Regulations / Règlements
Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations
Small Claims Act
|NB Reg 2024-78
|NB Reg 2012-103, amendment
Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador
- No entries for this issue
Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest
- No entries for this issue
Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse
Bills / Projets de loi
|Referenced on first reading only
|482
|Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act
|487
|Kings Regional Rehabilitation Centre Continuation Act
Regulations / Règlements
Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 20, 2024:
Dairy Industry Act
|NS Reg 190/2024
|Schedule 1– General Regulations — amendment
|NS Reg 191/2024
|Fluid Dairy Pricing Regulations — amendment
Petroleum Products Pricing Act
|NS Reg 188/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
|NS Reg 192/2024
|Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)
Summary Proceedings Act
|NS Reg 189/2024
|Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment
Nunavut / Nunavut
- No entries for this issue
Ontario / Ontario
Regulations / Règlements
Planning Act
|O Reg 357/24
|Zoning Order — City of Brampton
|O Reg 358/24
|Zoning Order — Municipality of Clarington, Regional Municipality of Durham
Farm Products Marketing Act
|O Reg 361/24
|Vegetables For Processing — Plan, amending Reg 441 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 362/24
|Vegetables For Processing — Marketing, amending Reg 440 of RRO 1990
|O Reg 363/24
|Vegetables For Processing — Negotiating Agencies and Specified Negotiation Deadlines in 2017, revoking O Reg 59/17
|O Reg 364/24
|Vegetables For Processing — Extending 2019 Negotiation Deadlines, revoking O Reg 22/19
Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement
Condominium Act, 1998
September 12, 2024
Consultation on the Proposed Initiatives Affecting Condominiums — Comments by October 27, 2024
Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011
September 20, 2024
Registration of Agreements Regarding Transit-Oriented Community Projects — Comments by October 8, 2024
Occupational Health and Safety Act
September 18, 2024
Proposal for New Regulation for Posting Records of Washroom Cleaning — Comments by October 18, 2024
Orders In Council
Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2
- Schedule 2, sections 1, 2, which amend the Cannabis Control Act, 2017, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1182/2024)
- Schedule 6, section 7, which amends the Courts of Justice Act, in force October 15, 2024 (OIC 1183/2024)
Working for Workers Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 7
- Schedule 1, sections 1-66, being the Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, 2022, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 1181/2024)
Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard
- No entries for this issue
Quebec / Québec
Projets de loi
|Référencés à la première lecture seulement
|72
|Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre les pratiques commerciales abusives et offrant une meilleure transparence en matière de prix et de crédit
Bills
|Referenced on first reading only
|72
|An Act to protect consumers against abusive commercial practices and to offer better transparency with respect to prices and credit
Règlements
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 septembre 2024:
Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie
|Décret 1376-2024
|Règlement sur un bloc de 300 mégawatts d'énergie solaire photovoltaïque
Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail
|Décret 1393-2024
|Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines
Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 18, 2024:
Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie
|OC 1376-2024
|Regulation respecting a 300-megawatt block of photovoltaic solar energy
Act respecting occupational health and safety
|OC 1393-2024
|Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines
Projets de Règlement
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 septembre 2024:
Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain
Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les droits et tarifs exigibles en vertu de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 septembre 2024:
Code de procédure civile
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la table de fixation de la contribution alimentaire parentale de base
Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises
Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux
- Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les traitements médicaux spécialisés dispensés dans un centre médical spécialisé
Draft Regulations
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 18, 2024:
Act respecting the sharing of certain health information
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain
Money-Services Businesses Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fees and tariffs payable under the Money-Services Businesses Act
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 25, 2024:
Code of Civil Procedure
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Basic Parental Contribution Determination Table
Environment Quality Act
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises
Act respecting health services and social services
- Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the specialized medical treatments provided in a specialized medical centre
Ordres Ministériels
Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 septembre 2024:
Loi sur les instruments dérivés
|AM 2024-12
|Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les instruments dérivés — Arrêté numéro I-14.01-2024-10 du ministre des Finances
Ministerial Orders
Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 18, 2024:
Derivatives Act
|MO 2024-12
|Regulation to amend the Derivatives Regulation — Order number I-14.01-2024-10 of the Minister of Finance
Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan
Notices / Avis
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 13, 2024:
The Medical Profession Act, 1981
- Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments
Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 20, 2024:
The Saskatchewan Applied Technologists and Technicians Act
- The Association of Saskatchewan Applied Science Technologists and Technicians Board — Regulatory Bylaw
Yukon / Yukon
- No entries for this issue
