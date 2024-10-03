Osler's Legislative Update is a bi-weekly listing of new legislation. This issue covers legislation for the period 09/12 to 09/25.

Federal Government / Gouvernement fédéral

Bills / Projets de loi

House of Commons / Chambre des communes

Referenced on first reading only C-76 An Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act C-378 An Act amending the Canada Labour Code (complaints by former employees)

Regulations / Règlements

Canada Gazette, Part II, September 25, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

SOR/2024-173 Order 2024-66-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List SOR/2024-174 Order 2024-87-07-01 Amending the Domestic Substances List

Pest Control Products Act

SI/2024-44 Order Amending the List of Pest Control Product Formulants and Contaminants of Health or Environmental Concern

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 14, 2024:

Pension Benefits Standards Act, 1985

Regulations Amending the Pension Benefits Standards Regulations, 1985 (Solvency Reserve Accounts and Multi-Employer Pension Plans)

Canada Shipping Act, 2001

Regulations Amending the Vessel Operation Restriction Regulations

Notices / Avis

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 14, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Publication of draft strategy to replace, reduce or refine vertebrate animal testing under the Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 21, 2024:

Canadian Environmental Protection Act, 1999

Order 2024-87-07-02 Amending the Non-domestic Substances List

Miscellaneous Notices / Avis divers

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 14, 2024:

Safety National Casualty Corporation — Assumption reinsurance transaction

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 21, 2024:

BNY Trust Company of Canada — Reduction of stated capital

Commissions / Commissions

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 14, 2024:

Special Import Measures Act

Wire rod — Decision

Income Tax Act

Revocation of registration of charities [Voluntary, 118811116RR0001]

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Inquiry — Cloud-based services

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Administrative decisions

Orders

Part 1 applications

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 21, 2024:

Special Import Measures Act

Concrete reinforcing bar — Decision

Canadian International Trade Tribunal

Expiry review of order — Structural tubing

Inquiry — Electronic security system maintenance

Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission

Notices of consultation

Supplements / Suppléments

Canada Gazette, Part I, September 21, 2024:

Copyright Board

SOCAN Tariff 22.D.3 – Online Allied Audiovisual Services (2014-2024)

Alberta / Alberta

Regulations / Règlements

Orders in Council / Décrets

Alberta King's Printer

Financial Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 4

Section 5, which amends the Land Titles Act in force October 20, 2024 (OIC 265/2024)

Police Amendment Act, 2022, SA 2022, c 22

sections 3(e), 7, 8(b) and (c), 16, 19, 45, 46(a) and 47 in force March 1, 2025 (OIC 237/2024)

Red Tape Reduction Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 7

Subsections 1(2) and (3)(c) and 11 in force September 25, 2024 (OIC 275/2024)

Sections 10 and 17 in force October 15, 2024 (OIC 275/2024)

Utilities Affordability Statutes Amendment Act, 2024, SA 2024, c 8

Sections 1, 2(2) to (7) and (9), 4 and 6 in force September 25, 2024 (OIC 267/2024)

British Columbia / Colombie-Britannique

Regulations / Règlements

British Columbia Regulations Bulletin, September 24, 2024:

Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Act

BC Reg 266/2024 Amends BC Reg 265/2002 — Employment and Assistance for Persons with Disabilities Regulation

Health Professions Act

BC Reg 267/2024 Amends BC Reg 279/2008 — Dietitians Regulation

Securities Act

BC Reg 269/2024 Enacts National Instrument 93-101 Derivatives: Business Conduct

Manitoba / Manitoba

Regulations / Règlements

Manitoba Laws – Unconsolidated Regulations

The Pharmaceutical Act

Man Reg 81/2024 Pharmaceutical Regulation, amendment

Proclamations / Proclamations

Manitoba Laws

An Act respecting Child and Family Services (Indigenous Jurisdiction and Related Amendments), SM 2023, c 26

Section 2, clause 5(b), section 7, clauses 9(c) to (e), section 11, subsections 12(2) and (3), sections 13 to 22, subsections 23(1), (2) and (4), clause 23(5)(a), subsections 42(1) and (3), clauses 45(b) and (c), and clause 48(b) in force October 1, 2024.

New Brunswick / Nouveau-Brunswick

Regulations / Règlements

Office of the Attorney General – Acts and Regulations

Small Claims Act

NB Reg 2024-78 NB Reg 2012-103, amendment

Newfoundland and Labrador / Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador

No entries for this issue

Northwest Territories / Territoires du Nord-Ouest

No entries for this issue

Nova Scotia / Nouvelle-Ècosse

Bills / Projets de loi

Referenced on first reading only 482 Intimate Partner Violence Epidemic Act 487 Kings Regional Rehabilitation Centre Continuation Act

Regulations / Règlements

Nova Scotia Royal Gazette, Part II, September 20, 2024:

Dairy Industry Act

NS Reg 190/2024 Schedule 1– General Regulations — amendment NS Reg 191/2024 Fluid Dairy Pricing Regulations — amendment

Petroleum Products Pricing Act

NS Reg 188/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication) NS Reg 192/2024 Prescribed Petroleum Products Prices (dispensed from publication)

Summary Proceedings Act

NS Reg 189/2024 Summary Offence Tickets Regulations — amendment

Nunavut / Nunavut

No entries for this issue

Ontario / Ontario

Regulations / Règlements

Planning Act

O Reg 357/24 Zoning Order — City of Brampton O Reg 358/24 Zoning Order — Municipality of Clarington, Regional Municipality of Durham

Farm Products Marketing Act

O Reg 361/24 Vegetables For Processing — Plan, amending Reg 441 of RRO 1990 O Reg 362/24 Vegetables For Processing — Marketing, amending Reg 440 of RRO 1990 O Reg 363/24 Vegetables For Processing — Negotiating Agencies and Specified Negotiation Deadlines in 2017, revoking O Reg 59/17 O Reg 364/24 Vegetables For Processing — Extending 2019 Negotiation Deadlines, revoking O Reg 22/19

Proposed Regulations / Projets de règlement

Condominium Act, 1998

September 12, 2024

Consultation on the Proposed Initiatives Affecting Condominiums — Comments by October 27, 2024

Ministry of Infrastructure Act, 2011

September 20, 2024

Registration of Agreements Regarding Transit-Oriented Community Projects — Comments by October 8, 2024

Occupational Health and Safety Act

September 18, 2024

Proposal for New Regulation for Posting Records of Washroom Cleaning — Comments by October 18, 2024

Orders In Council

Enhancing Access to Justice Act, 2024, SO 2024, c 2

Schedule 2, sections 1, 2, which amend the Cannabis Control Act, 2017, in force January 1, 2025 (OIC 1182/2024)

Schedule 6, section 7, which amends the Courts of Justice Act, in force October 15, 2024 (OIC 1183/2024)

Working for Workers Act, 2022, SO 2022, c 7

Schedule 1, sections 1-66, being the Digital Platform Workers' Rights Act, 2022, in force July 1, 2025 (OIC 1181/2024)

Prince Edward Island / Île-du-Prince-Édouard

No entries for this issue

Quebec / Québec

Projets de loi

Référencés à la première lecture seulement 72 Loi protégeant les consommateurs contre les pratiques commerciales abusives et offrant une meilleure transparence en matière de prix et de crédit

Bills

Referenced on first reading only 72 An Act to protect consumers against abusive commercial practices and to offer better transparency with respect to prices and credit

Règlements

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 septembre 2024:

Loi sur la Régie de l'énergie

Décret 1376-2024 Règlement sur un bloc de 300 mégawatts d'énergie solaire photovoltaïque

Loi sur la santé et la sécurité du travail

Décret 1393-2024 Règlement modifiant le Code de sécurité pour les travaux de construction, le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail et le Règlement sur la santé et la sécurité du travail dans les mines

Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 18, 2024:

Act respecting the Régie de l'énergie

OC 1376-2024 Regulation respecting a 300-megawatt block of photovoltaic solar energy

Act respecting occupational health and safety

OC 1393-2024 Regulation to amend the Safety Code for the construction industry, the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety and the Regulation respecting occupational health and safety in mines

Projets de Règlement

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 septembre 2024:

Loi concernant le partage de certains renseignements de santé

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain

Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les droits et tarifs exigibles en vertu de la Loi sur les entreprises de services monétaires

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 25 septembre 2024:

Code de procédure civile

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la table de fixation de la contribution alimentaire parentale de base

Loi sur la qualité de l'environnement

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur la récupération et la valorisation de produits par les entreprises

Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux

Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les traitements médicaux spécialisés dispensés dans un centre médical spécialisé

Draft Regulations

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 18, 2024:

Act respecting the sharing of certain health information

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting access authorizations and the duration of use of information held in a health information bank in a clinical domain

Money-Services Businesses Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting fees and tariffs payable under the Money-Services Businesses Act

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 25, 2024:

Code of Civil Procedure

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the Basic Parental Contribution Determination Table

Environment Quality Act

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the recovery and reclamation of products by enterprises

Act respecting health services and social services

Regulation to amend the Regulation respecting the specialized medical treatments provided in a specialized medical centre

Ordres Ministériels

Gazette officielle du Québec, Partie 2, 18 septembre 2024:

Loi sur les instruments dérivés

AM 2024-12 Règlement modifiant le Règlement sur les instruments dérivés — Arrêté numéro I-14.01-2024-10 du ministre des Finances

Ministerial Orders

Gazette officielle du Québec, Part 2, September 18, 2024:

Derivatives Act

MO 2024-12 Regulation to amend the Derivatives Regulation — Order number I-14.01-2024-10 of the Minister of Finance

Saskatchewan / Saskatchewan

Notices / Avis

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 13, 2024:

The Medical Profession Act, 1981

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons — Regulatory Bylaw Amendments

Saskatchewan Gazette, Part I, September 20, 2024:

The Saskatchewan Applied Technologists and Technicians Act

The Association of Saskatchewan Applied Science Technologists and Technicians Board — Regulatory Bylaw

Yukon / Yukon

No entries for this issue

