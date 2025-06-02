The Charter Of The French Language: New Obligations As Of June 2025

As of June 1, 2025, enterprises in Québec that employ between 25 and 49 employees will be subject to new requirements under the Charter of the French language (the "Charter"), as reformed by Bill 96.

Until now, only those enterprises that employed 50 or more employees were covered, with the obligation to register with the Office québécois de la langue française (the "OQLF") and comply with the francization process.

It should be remembered that the number of employees an enterprise has in Québec determines whether it is subject to the Charter's language obligations.

This reform extends the application of these obligations to a larger number of enterprises while reaffirming the status of French as the normal and usual language of work, communication, commerce and business.

The enterprises concerned need to anticipate the necessary adjustments now to ensure a smooth, compliant transition while maintaining their operational efficiency and competitiveness.

Expanding the Francization Process

From now on, Québec enterprises that employ between 25 and 49 employees will have to register with the OQLF within six months of becoming subject to the law.

They will then have to carry out an analysis of their linguistic situation to validate the use of French within their organization, all in accordance with the requirements imposed by the OQLF.

Enterprises that employ 100 or more employees will also have to set up a joint francization committee, responsible for carrying out the linguistic analysis and overseeing the implementation of the required measures.

The francization certificate, issued by the OQLF, will attest to the company's compliance with the Charter's requirements.

New Rules for Signage and Commercial Advertising

The reform also imposes stricter rules on public signage and commercial advertising. From June 1, 2025, any message displayed in a place accessible to the public — be it a sign, shop window, vehicle or any display visible from the outside — will have to ensure the strong predominance of French.

This means that French text must occupy at least twice as much space as any other text and be equally or more legible, illuminated and visible. In the case of dynamic displays (e.g., scrolling text), the French message must be displayed at least twice as long as any other message.

When a company name or trademark is wholly or partly in another language, it must be accompanied by an element in French (e.g., generic descriptor, slogan or descriptive element) in the same visual field, unless the display is not visible from the outside. The French language should visually dominate the display.

Certain exceptions remain, notably for interior signage not visible from the outside, on vehicles or on bollards bearing several company names; however, the company name must always include a generic description in French.

A Complex Business Context

Many Québec enterprises, particularly in the technology, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and international trade sectors, rely mainly on English because of their market, customers or business partners.

In this context, rigorously reconciling the obligation to francize with operational imperatives calls for a strategic and pragmatic approach. A personalized assessment of the linguistic situation enables us to identify risks, target intervention priorities and plan measures adapted to the specific reality of each organization.

In this way, enterprises can avoid costly corrective measures following an intervention by the OQLF.

Francization: A Structured, Strategic Process

Compliance with the Charter goes beyond simply translating documents; it requires that all communications, including signage, digital tools and internal documentation, be primarily in French. The OQLF is actively monitoring this situation.

Failure to comply can result in significant financial penalties (from $3,000 to $30,000 per violation), corrective orders and serious commercial consequences, including exclusion from certain government programs or public contracts.

In this context, many enterprises are choosing to seek guidance from professionals who specialize in francization to ensure that the new requirements are integrated harmoniously and sustainably into their operations.

Conclusion

The Charter reform imposes new obligations on enterprises, requiring a structured approach, rigorous planning and concerted mobilization.

Every organization will benefit from a rigorous approach to this transition. To this end, our team is available to accompany you through these changes by offering strategic support tailored to your reality.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure: let's work together to prepare for your linguistic success.

