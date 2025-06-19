Drive HCM System Improvement With A Strategic Review

When your organization installed a human capital management (HCM) system, the decision was likely driven by compelling demos and promises of streamlined human resources operations, improved data accuracy and enhanced employee engagement.

But is that the experience you're having post-implementation or a few years down the road? Sometimes, systems are not set up optimally to fully utilize valuable features. Or organizational goals change but system configuration remains the same. Also, day-to-day HR and payroll responsibilities might be prioritized over system updates, new module adoption and opportunities for system optimization.

If your HCM system isn't delivering the efficiency, integration or user satisfaction you expected, it may be time for a comprehensive system review.

What is an HCM system review?

An HCM system review is a strategic evaluation of your current platform's configuration, usage and alignment with business goals. It identifies inefficiencies, uncovers underused capabilities and provides actionable recommendations to optimize performance across HR, payroll, benefits and beyond.

At RSM, our HCM consultants take a holistic approach—reviewing not just the technology, but also the people and processes that interact with it. We help organizations realign their HCM systems with evolving business needs, resulting in better return on investment and a more empowered workforce.

When should you consider a system review?

You might benefit from an HCM system review if:

You've been live on your system for several months or years and suspect you're not using it to its full potential.

You are still performing manual tasks that should be automated.

Integration issues between your HCM and other business systems are causing data inconsistencies or delays.

You're experiencing user frustration, low adoption or morale issues tied to system inefficiencies.

Your business processes have changed, but your system configuration hasn't kept pace.

Many organizations implement new HCM platforms without revisiting their workflows or change management strategies. A system review helps bridge that gap—enhancing both system performance and user experience.

What happens during an HCM system review?

RSM's system review process includes:

The value of a system review

A well-executed system review delivers:

Ready to optimize your HCM investment?

Don't let your HCM system fall short of expectations. Whether you need to fine-tune your current setup, expand functionality or explore new solutions, RSM's HCM specialists are here to help. Our system reviews are designed to uncover hidden value, improve adoption and enable your technology to support long-term growth.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.