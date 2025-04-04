Calgary's Economic Momentum

self

Megan Zimmerman, Senior Director, Business Development at Calgary Economic Development, shares her insight on the variety of industries that are thriving in Calgary. From robotics and digital health, to E-Sports and Gaming and Agriculture, many businesses are calling Calgary home.

Watch the video to hear Megan Zimmerman discuss how Calgary's diverse industries are driving innovation and growth.

