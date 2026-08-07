Prompt Payment vs. Prepaid Contracting In Alberta Residential Renovations: A Practical Guide For Contractors

Residential renovation contractors in Alberta must navigate two distinct legal frameworks that govern when and how they receive payment. Understanding the interplay between prompt payment legislation and prepaid contracting rules is essential for managing deposits, progress payments, and invoicing while preserving lien rights and avoiding costly disputes with homeowners.

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Residential renovation contractors in Alberta operate under two separate legal regimes that both affect how – and when – they get paid:

the Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act (“ PPCLA ”); 1 and

”); and Alberta’s prepaid contracting rules under consumer protection legislation.2

These regimes are often confused, particularly when it comes to deposits, progress payments, invoicing, holdbacks, and payment timelines. That confusion can be costly. Missteps may result in lost lien rights, penalties, or avoidable payment disputes with homeowners.

This article explains how prepaid contracting interacts with the PPCLA, and how contractors can structure projects to stay compliant with both.

The key distinction to keep in mind

At the highest level, the distinction is simple:

prepaid contracting rules determine whether a contractor is allowed to accept advance payments before the work or services relating to those payments have been performed; and

the PPCLA governs the timelines for payments from the owner to the contractor, including formal invoicing requirements, holdbacks, payment timelines, and lien rights relating to construction work and materials supplied.

Neither system replaces the other. Contractors on all projects must comply with the PPCLA and contractors on residential projects must comply with both.

Before work begins: Deposits and consumer law

Before construction starts, residential renovation contractors must consider Alberta’s consumer protection legislation when accepting deposits and other advance payments from homeowners.

Deposits and prepaid contracts

When a homeowner pays money before the work or services relating to that payment have been performed, the characterization of that payment matters. A payment described as a deposit may, depending on the circumstances, be characterized as a prepayment, progress payment, or payment for completed work.

Alberta’s Consumer Protection Act and the Prepaid Contracting Business Licensing Regulation regulate many of these advance payments, which the legislation commonly refers to as prepayments. These rules are designed to protect homeowners and regulate:

which contractors may legally accept prepayments or deposits;

how those payments can be structured; and

whether prepaid funds must be held in trust.

Not every contractor may accept prepayments from homeowners without complying with Alberta’s prepaid contracting regime. Certain businesses that accept payment before the related work or services are performed may be required to obtain a prepaid contracting business licence.3 As a condition of obtaining or renewing that licence, the contractor must provide security in the prescribed form.4 These licensing and security requirements are intended to provide additional protection to homeowners who make advance payments before work is completed.

Contractors should also be aware that some advance payments may relate to preparatory work or other activities that qualify as an improvement under the PPCLA. As a result, determining the true nature of a payment at the outset of a project is important to identifying which legal regime applies.

What about staged deposits?

Staged deposits are a common source of confusion. While contractors often break deposits into instalments (for example, one at contract signing and another before materials are ordered), staging a deposit does not automatically take it outside the prepaid contracting regime.

The key question is not how the payment is structured, but what the payment is intended to compensate for and when the related work is performed. A payment requested before the corresponding work or services are completed may still be treated as a prepayment subject to consumer protection requirements, even if it is described as an instalment, draw, or deposit. Simply dividing advance payments into stages does not necessarily change the legal analysis.

When the PPCLA applies: Transition to prompt payment rules

Do prompt payment rules apply when working with homeowners?

Yes. Residential renovation projects can be subject to the PPCLA where the work constitutes an improvement5 and the homeowner meets the definition of an “owner” under the legislation.6

Once the PPCLA applies, payments for work performed or materials supplied are generally governed by the Act’s requirements for proper invoices, payment timelines, and holdbacks, rather than the consumer protection rules that typically govern deposits and other advance payments.

This is where many payment issues arise. As the project progresses, contractors often move from requesting deposits and prepayments to invoicing for work that has been completed. Determining which regime applies to a particular payment request is critical because:

payments connected to completed work must comply with the PPCLA’s requirements for proper invoices, payment timelines, and holdbacks; and

payments requested before the related work is performed may still engage prepaid contracting requirements, even after the project has begun.

The practical challenge is ensuring that each payment request is properly characterized and handled under the appropriate legal framework.

What is a “proper invoice”?

Under the PPCLA, contractors are paid through proper invoices, which must meet specific statutory requirements. Among other things, a proper invoice must:

describe the work performed or materials supplied;

identify the period during which the work was done;

state the amount claimed and applicable payment terms; and

clearly indicate that it is intended to be a “proper invoice.”

Because a proper invoice must relate to work already performed or materials already supplied, a true deposit requested solely to secure future performance will generally not qualify as a proper invoice.

Once a proper invoice is delivered:

the owner has 14 days to issue a notice of non‑payment disputing all or part of the invoice;

if no dispute is issued, the invoice must be paid within 28 days; and

contractors must pay subcontractors within seven days of receiving payment.

These rules are mandatory. Contractual terms that delay, condition, or override proper invoice requirements are unenforceable.

Deposits vs. proper invoices: Clearing up the confusion

Confusion often arises because contractors use the term “invoice” to describe both deposit requests and requests for payment for completed work.

In general, a true deposit requested before the related work or services are performed will not trigger the PPCLA’s prompt payment timelines. By contrast, once payment is sought for work performed or materials supplied, the proper invoice regime may apply.

As a practical matter:

a true deposit request will generally not trigger prompt payment timelines;

failure to pay an advance payment request does not, by itself, trigger the PPCLA payment process; and

the PPCLA payment clock will not typically begin running until a proper invoice is delivered.

The key is to ensure that deposit requests and proper invoices are clearly distinguished in both the contract and project documentation.

Holdbacks and prompt payment in renovations

Holdbacks generally apply to payments for construction work performed, not to true deposits intended to secure future performance.

As a result, holdbacks will typically become relevant once:

work constituting an improvement has been performed; and

a proper invoice has been issued for that work.

Under the PPCLA, holdback periods are longer than under the former Builders’ Lien Act, making accurate tracking and timely release more important than ever. Improper withholding or release of holdbacks can jeopardize lien rights and create unnecessary disputes.

Managing disputes about deposits and work completed

Payment disputes often arise where it is unclear whether a particular payment relates to a deposit, preparatory work, or completed construction work.

To help avoid disputes and preserve available remedies under the PPCLA and consumer protection legislation, it is important to have clear records showing:

when work was performed;

what work was completed; and

what each payment was intended to compensate.

From a risk‑management perspective, contractors should:

clearly distinguish deposits from progress draws in their contracts;

ensure payment requests are consistent with the work performed;

issue PPCLA-compliant proper invoices when appropriate;

align payment schedules with statutory requirements; and

maintain disciplined invoicing and record-keeping practices.

Thoughtful contract drafting and payment administration at the outset of a project can significantly reduce payment disputes later on.

Final takeaway

Residential renovation contractors must navigate both Alberta’s prepaid contracting regime and the PPCLA.

Prepaid contracting rules generally govern deposits and other advance payments made before the work or services relating to those payments have been performed. As projects progress, the PPCLA governs proper invoices, payment timelines, holdbacks, and lien rights associated with improvement work.

Footnotes

1. Prompt Payment and Construction Lien Act, RSA 2000, c P-26.4.

2. Consumer Protection Act, RSA 2000 c C-26.3 (“Consumer Protection Act“) and Prepaid Contracting Business Licensing Regulation, Alta Reg 185/1999 (“Prepaid Contracting Regulation“).

3. Prepaid Contracting Regulation, ss. 2.

4. Prepaid Contracting Regulation, ss. 5.

5. PPCLA at ss 1(d).

6. PPCLA at ss 1(j).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.