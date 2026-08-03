What Ontario Home Sellers Should Know About Shortfall Sales (Video)

Ontario's 2026 real estate market presents unique challenges for homeowners attempting to sell properties with minimal equity. Real estate lawyer Paria Rad explores the complexities of shortfall sales, examining the potential pitfalls of firm offers and emphasizing the critical importance of legal consultation before executing any Agreement of Purchase and Sale.

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Ontario’s 2026 real estate market has created challenges for homeowners selling properties with limited equity.

In this video, Ontario real estate lawyer Paria Rad discusses shortfall sales, the risks of accepting a firm offer, and why sellers should consult a lawyer before finalizing an Agreement of Purchase and Sale.

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