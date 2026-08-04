2026 Ontario HST Rebate Update: Up To $130,000 In Savings (Video)

Ontario has introduced a proposed new home rebate that could significantly impact buyers of new construction and pre-construction properties. Real estate lawyer Jonathan Dippolito examines how this rebate may interact with existing HST programs and explains the critical importance of reviewing purchase agreements carefully. This video provides essential guidance for anyone considering a new home purchase in Ontario during this period of regulatory change.

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Ontario has announced a proposed new home rebate that could have a significant impact on buyers of new construction and pre-construction homes. But with details still evolving and the legislation not yet in force, many purchasers are left wondering how these changes may affect their transaction.

In this video, real estate lawyer Jonathan Dippolito discusses what buyers should know about the proposed rebate, how it may interact with existing HST rebate programs, and why it is important to carefully review the terms of an Agreement of Purchase and Sale before moving forward with a purchase. If you’re considering buying a new home in Ontario, this is an update you won’t want to miss.

Ontario real estate lawyer Jonathan Dippolito of Devry Smith Frank LLP and Woitzik Polsinelli LLP focuses on a range of real estate matters, including pre-construction and newly built properties. Admitted to practice in Ontario and New York, Jonathan draws on his extensive experience to address potential uncertainties and financial implications, providing practical solutions tailored to each client’s situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.