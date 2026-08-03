The 2 Most Important Conditions To Include When Buying A Home In Ontario (Video)

Financing and home inspection conditions serve as critical safeguards in Ontario real estate transactions, protecting buyers from unforeseen financial and structural issues. Ontario real estate lawyer Jason Lane explains why mortgage pre-approvals don't guarantee final financing and how professional inspections can reveal hidden defects that impact purchase decisions.

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Financing and home inspection conditions are among the most important clauses buyers should include in an Ontario Agreement of Purchase and Sale.

Ontario real estate lawyer Jason Lane explains why a mortgage pre-approval does not guarantee financing for a specific property, as lenders must still review and appraise the home before providing final approval. He also discusses how a professional home inspection can identify hidden defects that may not be apparent during a viewing, allowing buyers to negotiate repairs, reconsider the purchase, or proceed with greater confidence.

Ontario real estate lawyer Jason Lane of Devry Smith Frank LLP and Woitzik Polsinelli LLP has extensive knowledge of real estate transactions, and his attention to detail and commitment to client communication help to simplify the process for homebuyers.

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