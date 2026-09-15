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15 September 2026

Biocon Enters Ten-Year Pertuzumab Supply Contract In Brazil

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Biocon Limited has partnered with Brazilian companies Bahiafarma and Bionovis to secure an exclusive ten-year supply contract for its pertuzumab biosimilar in Brazil's public healthcare market. The partnership aims to improve access to this HER2-positive breast cancer treatment while reducing costs and developing Brazil's domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities through phased localization.
Brazil Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Darlene Staines
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On September 8, Biocon Limited (“Biocon”) announced that, in partnership with Bahiafarma, a Brazilian public pharmaceutical laboratory, and Bionovis, a Brazilian biotechnology company, it had secured a ten-year contract to supply Biocon’s pertuzumab biosimilar, BMAB 1500/PERT-IJS, in Brazil. Pertuzumab is an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody used to treat HER2-positive breast cancer.

Under Brazil’s Productive Development Partnership program, the partnership will be the exclusive provider of pertuzumab to Brazil’s public healthcare market, which accounts for about 70% of the total market. Pertuzumab, which is not currently manufactured in Brazil, will undergo phased localization over the ten-year term of the deal. The goals of the partnership include improving access pertuzumab, reducing costs, and growing Brazil’s domestic healthcare ecosystem. Biocon will receive milestone payments and a share of revenues.

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Darlene Staines
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