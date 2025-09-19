Salary Equality Report Will Be Available Starting September 20

Companies with more than 100 employees must publish by the 30th the pay transparency reports submitted to the Ministry of Labor. Non-compliance may result in fines and require an action plan to address inequalities.

Starting this saturday,20, the report containing salary transparency data and remuneration criteria submitted by companies to the Ministry of Labor and Employment (MTE) will be available on the Portal Emprega Brasil.

Companies with 100 or more employees must access the report and publish it on their social media, websites, or other visible platforms, ensuring broad dissemination and easy access for both their employees and the general public by September 30.

Failure to comply with the obligation to disclose the report may result in an administrative fine corresponding to 3% of the employer's payroll, capped at 100 minimum wages. Additionally, if any irregularities regarding pay equality are identified, companies will be notified and required to submit an Action Plan to Mitigate Salary and Remuneration Criteria Inequalities between Women and Men within 90 days.

