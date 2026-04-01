The Rise Of Digital Nomad Visas In Málaga

The conditions in the city of Málaga, Spain lead many foreigners to consider living there while working remotely for a company in their home country. This prompted the new legislation for the digital nomad visa.

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The conditions in the city of Málaga, Spain lead many foreigners to consider living there while working remotely for a company in their home country. This prompted the new legislation for the digital nomad visa.

This visa is available to all third-country nationals who work online for a company located outside of Spain. It is essential that the professional activity be carried out using computer and telecommunications systems. This visa grants the right to work and reside in Spain for its entire validity period.

What qualifications should applicants have?

All those who apply for a digital nomad visa must have a graduate or postgraduate degree issued by prestigious universities, professional training centres, or recognised business schools; or be able to demonstrate professional experience of more than 3 years.

Can the applicant's family members obtain the visa?

Yes, family members of the holder applicant for the nomad visa may also obtain a visa. Family members are understood to be the spouse or common-law partner, minors, and adults if they are financially dependent on the visa holder, and descendants who are also dependent on the visa holder.

What is the resolution period for the nomadic or teleworking visa?

The stipulated legal period is 20 working days. These types of visas allow you to reside anywhere in Spain.

How long does the digital nomad visa last?

The visa is valid for one year, and the applicant must first obtain their foreign identification number – Número de Identificación de Extranjero (NIE). The nomad visa carries with it the possibility of renewal 60 days before its expiration.

What employment and other documentation must the visa applicant provide?

A company certificate confirming the employee has been employed for more than three months and is authorised to work remotely/online; An equivalent Commercial Registry Certificate in the country of origin showing the start date of employment at the company, which must not be less than 3 months; A certificate from the employing company containing a declaration of commitment to pay social security obligations; Proof of registration in the company's social security plan, and proof of the worker's affiliation to social security; Evidence that the employee has monthly financial resources equal to at least double Spain’s minimum interprofessional salary (SMI). Official documentation regarding the visa applicant’s qualifications and/or professional experience; Evidence of no recent criminal record. Must have a clean criminal record for the last 5 years; Evidence of university degrees, courses, and postgraduate degrees; Certificate of private health insurance that covers the applicant throughout their stay in Spain and arranged by an authorised entity; Proof of payment of the Visa fees; Copy of a valid passport. The individual may enter Spain as a tourist and apply for the digital nomad visa from within Spain. However, the individual must be in Spain legally at the time of application.

All documentation must be translated into Spanish and have the Hague Apostille.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.