ARTICLE
24 March 2026

Moving To Spain In 2026: Why Professional Guidance Is Non-Negotiable

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Latitude Law

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Founded in 2007, Latitude Law has steadily grown to be one of the largest specialist UK-inbound immigration law firms. With offices in Manchester, London and Brussels, Latitude Law are experts in business immigration and work with multi-national corporations relocating global talent to the UK, entrepreneur-led businesses looking to invest in the UK and companies seeking to employ overseas workers in a variety of capacities. Their experienced solicitors can guide you and your business through the complex UK immigration rules, advising across all available visa routes. Latitude Law has particular expertise in working with high-net-worth individuals and partnering with HR teams to ensure ongoing sponsor licence compliance, particularly in the context of business mergers and acquisitions
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A recent report by The Olive Press (18 March 2026), titled "The €100,000 mistake: Why moving to Spain has become a legal minefield for Brits thanks to post-Brexit red tape", underscores...
Spain Immigration
Javier Alvaro Culebras
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A recent report by The Olive Press (18 March 2026), titled "The €100,000 mistake: Why moving to Spain has become a legal minefield for Brits thanks to post-Brexit red tape", underscores the significant bureaucratic hurdles British residents face when attempting to relocate to Spain.

A recent report by The Olive Press (18 March 2026) underscores the significant bureaucratic hurdles British residents face when attempting to relocate to Spain.

The article highlights that what was once a straightforward process has become a "legal minefield," where minor documentation errors or a lack of regional administrative knowledge can lead to immediate application rejections. Key challenges include navigating the inconsistent requirements of Spanish consulates and overcoming language barriers in official proceedings.

Latitude Law is uniquely positioned to bridge this gap. With our in-house Spanish-qualified Abogado, Javier Álvaro Culebras, we provide integrated legal support that connects UK exit requirements with the Spanish immigration reality. By ensuring every document is correctly legalised and every local nuance is addressed, we turn a high-risk "DIY" attempt into a secure professional transition.

Our expert team can assist you with the following visa categories:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Javier Alvaro Culebras
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