Moving To Cyprus From The United Kingdom: Tax, Residency & Structuring Guide 2026 (Video)

Relocating from the United Kingdom to Cyprus requires coordinated planning in both jurisdictions. This guide covers the Statutory Residence Test, HMRC notification, split year treatment, the UK IHT tail, the Pink Slip, Cyprus Non-Dom status, the revised 60-day rule and Cyprus company structuring for British entrepreneurs in 2026.

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Cyprus offers 15% corporate tax and 0% tax on dividends for non-dom tax residents. The outcome depends on proper structuring and tax residency.

There is a moment, usually somewhere between completing a self-assessment return and reading the latest Budget summary, when a British entrepreneur quietly opens a new browser tab and types "Cyprus tax residency." This guide is for that person.

The United Kingdom in 2026 is, by almost every fiscal measure, a harder place to build and keep wealth than it has been in living memory.

Cyprus, by contrast, is an EU member state with a 15% corporate tax rate, a non-domicile regime that effectively eliminates tax on dividend and interest income for qualifying residents, flexible tax residency rules, no inheritance tax, and an economy that is factually growing by the day.

But the equation is not only about tax. Quality of life matters, and Cyprus has the balance right: 300 days of sunshine a year, no inheritance tax, world-class international schools, a safe and family-friendly environment, English spoken as a matter of course in business and law, direct flights to every major UK airport, and a legal system rooted in English common law. You are not trading the familiarity of a well-regulated, English-speaking world for something unrecognisable. You are finding a better version of it, inside the European Union, in the heart of the Mediterranean.

Moving from the United Kingdom to Cyprus, however, is not simply a change of address. It requires coordinated planning across two jurisdictions: breaking UK tax residence correctly under the Statutory Residence Test, understanding the inheritance tax tail that can follow you for years after departure, structuring your Cyprus position properly, and ensuring your immigration, company, banking and compliance arrangements are all in order from day one.

Getting this right depends as much on who is advising you as it does on the decisions you make, which is where we come in. This guide covers each of those steps in full.

Why Cyprus specifically?

Brexit closed multiple gateways to free movement across 29 European countries. Cyprus offers the most practical and beneficial route to reopen that door — and for UK residents, it does so while delivering advantages that go well beyond mobility alone.

Cyprus is, put simply, the most tax-efficient, English-friendly, common-law jurisdiction available to a UK national within the European Union:

15% corporate tax rate, one of the lowest in the European Union

0% tax on dividends and interest for qualifying Non-Dom residents for up to 17 years

0% capital gains tax on the disposal of shares and securities

No inheritance tax, at any level, on any asset

Foreign pensions taxed at a flat 5% rate above €5,000

A UK–Cyprus Double Tax Treaty providing 0% withholding on dividends, interest and royalties between the two countries

Post-Brexit, days spent in Cyprus do not count towards your 90-day Schengen limit — you can live here full time and retain your full European travel entitlement

Cyprus is actively progressing towards Schengen membership in 2026, which would extend that entitlement to free movement across the whole of Europe

English common law legal system, English-speaking professionals, and direct flights from every major UK airport

300 days of sunshine, near-zero violent crime, excellent international schools, and one of the largest British expatriate communities in Europe

Cyprus vs United Kingdom: tax comparison 2026

Area Cyprus 2026 United Kingdom 2026 Corporate income tax 15% 25% main rate; with marginal relief capped to 19% for small-profit companies Personal income tax Progressive; first €22,000 tax-free; top rate 35% Progressive; top marginal rate 45%; personal allowance frozen until 2031, dragging more earners into higher bands Dividends — Non-Dom individuals 0% Special Defence Contribution; 2.65% GESY contribution capped at €180,000 annual income Up to 39.35% for additional rate taxpayers; non-dom regime abolished April 2025 Interest income 0% SDC for Non-Doms; 2.65% GESY may apply Taxed as income at marginal rates up to 45% above the personal savings allowance, with a scheduled 2% increase Capital gains on securities Generally exempt in Cyprus, subject to limited exceptions 18% or 24% depending on income band, following October 2024 rate increase Tax residency route 183-day rule or revised 60-day rule Statutory Residence Test Quality of life Mediterranean climate, English common law, English-speaking professional sector Strong infrastructure; among the highest tax and cost-of-living burdens in the developed world

Cyprus increased its corporate tax rate to 15% from 1 January 2026 but preserved the exemptions and incentives that continue to make it one of the most tax-efficient EU jurisdictions for UK relocators.

The correct relocation sequence: United Kingdom to Cyprus

A successful relocation from the United Kingdom to Cyprus must be planned in phases, and in the correct order. The sequence matters as much as the steps themselves.

Pre-relocation UK tax review covering a specific leave date, awareness of the Statutory Residence Test from the date of departure, and notifying HMRC Assessment of continuing UK-source income and treaty position under the Cyprus–UK Double Tax Treaty Housing plan in Cyprus Cyprus company or business structuring review, if required, including banking, VAT and payroll UK deregistration steps, where needed Arrival in Cyprus Residence permit application for UK nationals, depending on circumstances Cyprus Tax Identification Number and tax registration Cyprus tax residency planning under the 183-day or 60-day rule and Non-Dom application Ongoing compliance in both countries

The analysis below breaks each of these stages into manageable milestones, transforming the complexities of a UK-to-Cyprus relocation into a straightforward and transparent roadmap.

What to do in the United Kingdom before moving to Cyprus

Leaving the United Kingdom is not simply a matter of packing and departing. The UK tax system has a long reach, and without the correct steps taken before departure, that reach extends well beyond the day you leave. The quality of the specialists you engage at this stage will define the success of everything that follows, and a structured pre-departure review across tax, immigration and compliance is essential.

The Statutory Residence Test

The Statutory Residence Test (SRT) is the legal mechanism HMRC uses to determine whether you are a UK tax resident. The SRT is a three-step filter — effectively a "what not to do" list for anyone aiming to break their tax ties with the UK. It considers the amount of time you spend (and, where relevant, work) in the UK and the connections you have with the country.

Step 1: the automatic overseas tests

The SRT is sequential. If you meet one of the automatic overseas tests, you are non-resident:

You were resident in the UK for one or more of the three tax years before the current tax year, and you spend fewer than 16 days in the UK in the tax year

You were not resident in any of the previous three years and you spend fewer than 46 days in the UK

You work at least 35 hours a week abroad, spend fewer than 91 days in the UK, and work in the UK for fewer than 31 days

Step 2: the automatic UK test

If you spend 183 days or more in the UK, or you have a UK home for at least 91 days, use it for at least 30 days in the tax year, and either have no overseas home or an overseas home you use for fewer than 30 days, you are a UK resident.

Step 3: the sufficient ties test

If neither of the previous tests applies, residence depends on the sufficient ties test. The number of ties you have corresponds to how many days you can spend in the UK in the tax year before being treated as resident. There are five ties:

Family tie — spouse or minor children remaining UK residents

— spouse or minor children remaining UK residents Accommodation tie — a place to stay available for 91 or more days

— a place to stay available for 91 or more days Work tie — you work in the UK for 40 or more days (three or more hours per day)

— you work in the UK for 40 or more days (three or more hours per day) 90-day tie — you spent 90 or more days in the UK in either of the last two tax years

— you spent 90 or more days in the UK in either of the last two tax years Country tie — you spend more days in the UK than in any other single country

Days in UK Ties needed for UK residence 16 – 45 4 ties 46 – 90 3 ties 91 – 120 2 ties 121 – 182 1 tie

Simplifying the SRT

If qualifying under the first automatic overseas test is impossible due to its low threshold, the best strategy is to reduce your UK ties as much as possible. This effectively increases the number of days you are allowed to spend in the UK without triggering residency. Crucially, you must never exceed 183 days in the UK — doing so would not only make you a UK tax resident but would also disqualify you from Cyprus tax residence and the Non-Dom regime, defeating the entire purpose of the move.

Understanding the SRT is the most critical part of tailoring your move. Once you are certain you can avoid UK tax residency, you can then determine how each of your assets will be taxed as you change regimes. Every plan must be customised to fit the specific needs and financial profile of the individual.

Deregistration: form P85 or Self Assessment?

Once you have confirmed your decision to leave the UK and have a roadmap in place, you need to tell HMRC. How depends on one thing: whether you currently file a Self Assessment tax return or not.

Form P85

The P85 is specifically for people outside the Self Assessment system, such as employees taxed through PAYE who have never filed a return. It serves as your formal mechanism for notifying HMRC of your departure. Submitting this form helps HMRC determine your tax residence status and triggers a calculation to see if you have overpaid tax. Since your personal allowance is usually spread over the entire year, leaving partway through often results in a refund. HMRC also uses the form to update your contact details and address. You do not need the P85 if you are already filing a Self Assessment return for your departure year.

Self Assessment tax return and SA109

For most entrepreneurs, company directors and investors, the standard PAYE notification process is insufficient. If you have income streams beyond a basic salary — dividends, rental income or capital gains — you are already familiar with the Self Assessment system. On your move to Cyprus, you formalise your departure through your annual tax return by completing the supplementary SA109 residency pages. This supplementary filing is the only way to officially communicate your change in residency status to HMRC. For an individual moving to Cyprus, the SA109 is the essential tool for claiming split year treatment. The standard HMRC online filing portal does not support these specific residency pages — most taxpayers in this category will require commercial software or professional representation.

Telling HMRC you are leaving is not a formality. It is a filing obligation with real consequences if handled incorrectly. Missing the SA109 risks HMRC defaulting to full-year UK residence and taxing your worldwide income accordingly.

Split year treatment

The UK tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April. If you leave the UK partway through a tax year, you do not automatically become non-resident from the day you depart. Under the SRT you are either UK resident or non-UK resident for the full year. Split year treatment is the mechanism that changes this.

Where it applies, the tax year is divided into two parts. The UK part covers the period up to your departure, during which you are taxed as a UK resident on your worldwide income. The overseas part covers everything after your departure date, during which you are treated as non-resident and taxed only on UK-source income. Income earned, dividends received and gains realised after your departure date are removed from the UK tax charge entirely for that period — even though the same tax year is technically still running.

Split year treatment is not automatic. You must qualify under one of the recognised cases, the most relevant for someone moving to Cyprus being either that you have left to start full-time work overseas or that you have ceased to have a UK home for the rest of the tax year. The conditions for each case must be met in full. If they are not, HMRC will treat the entire year as UK residence.

It is also worth noting that some cases require you to be non-resident in the following tax year as well. If you return to the UK and become resident again the year after you left, HMRC can deny the split retroactively. Forward planning matters as much as departure-year planning.

Split year treatment is claimed through the SA109 supplementary pages of your Self Assessment return. Miss it, and the protection it provides does not apply.

The UK inheritance tax tail

Inheritance tax is the area where the UK's reach extends furthest beyond the day you leave. Most taxes cease to apply once you are non-resident. IHT does not.

From 6 April 2025, the UK replaced its domicile-based IHT system with a residence-based one. Whether non-UK assets fall within scope now depends on whether an individual qualifies as a long-term resident, defined as being UK tax resident for ten out of the twenty years prior to a chargeable event such as death. UK assets remain within scope regardless of when you leave.

Once you qualify as a long-term resident and then depart, the tail period ranges from three to ten years depending on how long you were previously resident. Someone resident for the full twenty years who moves to Cyprus remains exposed to UK IHT on their worldwide assets for a full decade after departure. Gifts made during that period remain within scope. Death during that period triggers a charge at 40% above the nil rate band. The tail only resets after ten consecutive years of non-residence.

The structure of your assets, the timing of lifetime gifts, the treatment of UK property, and any trust arrangements all need to be reviewed against the length of the tail that will follow you. This requires a specific calculation of your UK residence history, coordinated between your UK and Cyprus advisers before departure — not after.

UK practical deregistration steps

A number of practical deregistrations must be completed before or shortly after departure. To name a few:

Cancel council tax registration at your UK address

Cancel or redirect utility accounts including gas, electricity, water and broadband

Cancel your TV licence if no longer required

Notify your UK bank and investment accounts of your change of address and residency status

Notify any ISA providers — new contributions cannot be made to a UK ISA once you are non-resident

Notify your UK pension provider of your departure and new address

Cancel or adjust UK private health insurance and notify your GP surgery

Notify the DVLA of your move abroad and update your driving licence address

Update your address on the electoral roll or register as an overseas voter

Notify Companies House of any director address changes for UK companies you remain involved with

If retaining UK property and letting it, register under the Non-Resident Landlord Scheme with HMRC

What to do in Cyprus after arrival

The UK side must be resolved before the Cyprus process begins. Once you have arrived, the Cyprus steps must be completed in the correct order. Sequence matters here too.

Secure accommodation in Cyprus

Before anything else can be registered, you need a Cyprus address. Whether you rent or purchase is a matter of preference. However, if you are pursuing the 60-day or 183-day tax residency route, a permanent residential property — owned or rented — is one of the required conditions and must be in place from the outset.

Apply for the Pink Slip

Post-Brexit, UK nationals are third-country nationals for the purposes of Cyprus immigration law. UK citizens arriving in Cyprus after 1 January 2021 cannot apply for the Yellow Slip (MEU1) — that route is for EU citizens only. UK nationals must apply for the Pink Slip, formally known as the Temporary Residence Permit.

The Pink Slip supports:

Legal residence in Cyprus

Tax registration

Banking and school registration

Utility setup

Long-term relocation evidence

Documents needed include a valid passport, proof of Cyprus address, proof of annual income from abroad of at least €24,000, a Cyprus bank account with funds transferred from abroad, valid health insurance, and a clean criminal record certificate. Processing time is approximately six months — once the application is submitted, you may legally remain in Cyprus throughout.

Arrange the Pink Slip application early — appointments at the Immigration Unit in your city of residence must be booked in advance, and most other Cyprus administrative steps (banking, tax registration, schooling) sit downstream of it.

Obtain a Cyprus Tax Identification Number

After arrival and residence registration, the individual should obtain a Cyprus Tax Identification Number. This is required for Cyprus tax registration, filings, Non-Dom status, employment, company director arrangements and other tax matters.

Register as a Cyprus tax resident

Cyprus tax residence for individuals can be achieved under either the 183-day rule or the 60-day rule.

The 183-day rule

An individual is Cyprus tax resident if they spend more than 183 days in Cyprus during the relevant calendar year. No additional conditions are required.

The revised 60-day rule for 2026

From 2026, the Cyprus 60-day rule has been revised. The previous condition requiring the individual not to be tax resident in any other jurisdiction has been removed. The other conditions remain in place. To qualify under the 60-day rule, the individual must generally:

Spend at least 60 days in Cyprus during the tax year

Not spend more than 183 days in any single other country during the same tax year

Carry on business in Cyprus, or hold an office such as director in a Cyprus tax resident company

Maintain a permanent residential property in Cyprus, owned or rented

Ensure the Cyprus business, employment or office is not terminated during the tax year

This rule is particularly useful for entrepreneurs and internationally mobile individuals who do not need to spend most of the year in Cyprus but want a genuine Cyprus tax base.

By removing the "not tax resident elsewhere" condition, Cyprus now allows the 60-day rule to be met even where another jurisdiction continues to regard the individual as tax resident under its own domestic law. This increases the likelihood of dual tax residency. Where that arises, the allocation of taxing rights will turn on the tie-breaker rules in Article 4 of the Cyprus–UK Double Tax Treaty. Treaty analysis becomes more, not less, important under the revised rule.

Day counting rules

For Cyprus tax residency, day counting must be tracked carefully:

The day of arrival in Cyprus counts as a day in Cyprus

The day of departure from Cyprus counts as a day outside Cyprus

Arrival and departure on the same day counts as a Cyprus day

Departure and return on the same day counts as a day outside Cyprus

A UK relocator should keep proper travel records — flight tickets, boarding passes, passport stamps where applicable, calendar records and accommodation evidence.

Cyprus Non-Dom status

The Cyprus Non-Dom regime is one of the main reasons why British entrepreneurs and investors relocate to Cyprus.

A Cyprus tax resident who is not domiciled in Cyprus is exempt from Special Defence Contribution on dividend and interest income. For qualifying Cyprus Non-Dom individuals:

Dividends are generally not subject to Cyprus income tax

Dividends are exempt from SDC

Interest is exempt from SDC

GESY may apply at 2.65%, subject to the annual income cap of €180,000 (maximum annual GESY exposure on such income: €4,770)

The regime is highly attractive for shareholders, investors and business owners

GESY contributions are imposed on several types of income — including dividends, interest and rent — at 2.65%, with the maximum annual income on which contributions are paid capped at €180,000.

Planning a move from the UK to Cyprus? Our relocation and tax team handles the full process — SRT analysis, SA109 filing, Pink Slip application, Non-Dom application, Cyprus company setup, and coordination with your UK advisers. Contact us to start your planning.

Setting up a Cyprus company

Many British entrepreneurs moving to Cyprus also consider setting up a Cyprus private limited liability company. A Cyprus company may be useful for:

International consulting

Holding participations

E-commerce

SaaS and digital businesses

IP exploitation

Investment holding

Group structuring

Invoicing clients internationally

Employing the founder or key team members in Cyprus

From 2026, Cyprus companies are subject to 15% corporate income tax. Companies incorporated under Cyprus law are generally treated as Cyprus tax resident unless an applicable double tax treaty provides otherwise.

Company incorporation requirements

The Cyprus Registrar of Companies confirms that incorporation documents include the Memorandum and Articles of Association, statutory declaration form HE1, registered office form HE2, and director and secretary form HE3.

A typical Cyprus company setup includes:

Name approval

Drafting Memorandum and Articles

Appointment of director(s)

Appointment of secretary

Registered office address

Shareholder structure

UBO registration

Tax registration

Bank account or EMI account

Accounting and bookkeeping setup

VAT registration if required

Payroll registration if employees are hired

Substance and management in Cyprus

A Cyprus company must not be a paper structure. For tax and banking purposes, the structure should reflect genuine management and control in Cyprus. Substance may include:

Cyprus-resident director or board majority

Board meetings in Cyprus

Strategic decisions taken in Cyprus

Cyprus registered office

Proper accounting records

Cyprus bank or EMI account

Local service providers

Employment or director remuneration where appropriate

Contracts signed and managed from Cyprus

Evidence that the UK is no longer the effective place of management

This is particularly important for UK entrepreneurs. If the business continues to be effectively managed from the United Kingdom, HMRC may challenge the structure under domestic law and the Cyprus–UK treaty tie-breaker rules. Substance in Cyprus must be genuine, not cosmetic.

VAT registration

Cyprus VAT registration is generally required where taxable supplies exceed €15,600 in any rolling 12-month period. The standard Cyprus VAT rate is 19%. For companies providing services across the EU, additional VAT, VIES and reverse-charge rules may need to be considered.

Suggested timeline for moving from the UK to Cyprus

Timing Action 3–6 months before move UK and Cyprus tax review; SRT and IHT analysis; decide whether a Cyprus company is needed 2–4 months before move Secure Cyprus housing; plan UK deregistration; review UK contracts, insurance and business structure; notify accountants and advisers 1–2 months before move Prepare Cyprus company incorporation and banking documents where applicable 1–2 weeks before leaving the UK Notify HMRC of departure; submit P85 or prepare SA109 for the departure-year return; cancel UK registrations where required Immediately on arrival in Cyprus Settle accommodation; ensure rental agreement complies with regulations; collect documents; prepare Pink Slip application Within weeks of arrival Submit Pink Slip application to the Immigration Unit in your city of residence During the Cyprus tax year Track days carefully for 183-day or 60-day tax residency; maintain travel records Once Cyprus tax position is established Apply for Cyprus tax residency and Non-Dom status Ongoing Maintain compliance, accounting, tax filings, payroll, VAT and substance in Cyprus; monitor the UK IHT tail; claim split year treatment; track the Non-Dom 17-year clock

Common mistakes when moving from the UK to Cyprus

The most common mistakes are:

Leaving the UK without a proper SRT analysis and assuming departure is enough to break UK tax residence Failing to notify HMRC of departure through the correct route — P85 or SA109 — for the year of departure Missing split year treatment by failing to meet one of the required cases, or failing to claim it at all Underestimating the IHT tail — UK inheritance tax exposure can follow you for up to ten years after departure Realising capital gains or making large disposals in the departure year without advice on the temporary non-residence rules Setting up a Cyprus company without real management and control in Cyprus Not tracking Cyprus days properly and failing to meet the 60-day or 183-day residency threshold for the year Ignoring VAT registration obligations in Cyprus Assuming Cyprus tax residence automatically eliminates UK tax exposure on UK-source income Failing to coordinate UK and Cyprus advice, and treating the two sides of the move as separate exercises

A proper relocation plan must coordinate UK and Cyprus advice from the outset. The path matters as much as the destination.