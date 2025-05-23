How To Obtain A Residence Card In Côte D'Ivoire – ONECI (Office National De L'État Civil Et De L'Identification)

Applying for a residence card (Carte de Résident) in Côte d'Ivoire for the first time involves is clear, step-by-step process for all individuals who wish to apply for a residence card. The required documents vary based on your status (worker, student, dependent, French Aid worker, religious personnel, etc). The guide below outlines everything you need to know to complete your application smoothly.
Requirements for Obtaining Residence Card – All Applicants
The following requirements are mandatory for a first-time residence card application;
- A copy of the identity page of a valid passport or consular card
- A copy of the visa
- Copy of the entry stamp in the passport
- An extract from the criminal record
- Online pre-registration receipt
- Enrolment receipt (proof of biometric enrolment)
- Birth certificate or equivalent document
- Payment receipt issued by a Versus Bank branch
Required Documents for Renewal of Residence Card
When renewing your residence card, you will need the following documents;
- A completed form
- Copy of the old residence card
- Payment receipt from the bank
Additional Requirements for Obtaining a Residence Card – Depending on the Status of the Applicant
Depending on the status of the applicant, situation, or occupation, you must provide additional supporting documents:
For Workers:
- Attestation of employment
For Religious Personnel:
- Attestation of religious life
For Merchants:
- Trade register
For French Aid Workers:
- Administrative attestation
For Pensioners:
- Pension statement
For Pupils and Students:
- Certificate of attendance, registration receipt, or valid student card for the current academic year
For Craftsmen:
- Certificate of professional competence or equivalent document
Note: A copy of the visa must be included in all applications, even if already listed above.
For Minors (Under 16 Years Old)
When the applicant is a minor, the following documents are required:
- Copy of the identity page of the valid passport or consular card
- Copy of visa
- Copy of entry stamp
- Extract from criminal record
- Original certificate of residence (less than six months old) from ONECI
- Online pre-registration receipt
- Enrolment receipt
- Legalized parental authorization
- A copy of the parents' or guardians' valid residence permit (if foreign) or photo receipt
- A copy of the guardian's valid ID card or identity certificate and employment certificate (if Ivorian)
- Certificate of school attendance or student card for the current academic year
For Dependent Spouses
In addition to the standard required documents for the first-time application, dependent spouses must submit:
- Attestation de prise en charge (proof of financial support), legalized
- Copy of the spouse's valid residence permit or photo receipt (if a foreigner)
Plus, the relevant occupational document of the supporting spouse:
- Attestation of employment (for workers)
- Attestation of religious life (for monks)
- Copy of trade register (for merchants)
- Administrative attestation (for French cooperants)
- Retirement pension statement (for pensioners)
- School certificate or student card (for students)
- Certificate of professional aptitude (for craftsmen)
Cost of Residence Card
Every foreigner living in Côte d'Ivoire must hold a resident card, with cost as follows:
- 150,000 FCFA for French nationals
- 300,000 FCFA for other nationalities
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.