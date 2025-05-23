ARTICLE
23 May 2025

How To Obtain A Residence Card In Côte D'Ivoire – ONECI (Office National De L'État Civil Et De L'Identification)

uA
Firmus Advisory

Contributor

Firmus Advisory logo
Firmus Advisory Limited is a business consulting firm operating in three areas in Ghana, Regulatory Compliance,Market Research and Trade Development. We offer the following under services under these three areas. Regulatory Compliance- Company Formation,Tax Advisory,Immigration Support Services,Regulatory licensing and permits,Product certification.Market Research-Customer Experience,Market Insights,Industry Research,Employee Engagement,Business Plan.Trade Development- Business to Business match-making,Market Development, Market Entry Services,In-market seminars for visiting business delegations.
Explore Firm Details
Applying for a residence card (Carte de Résident) in Côte d'Ivoire for the first time involves is clear, step-by-step process for all individuals who wish to apply for a residence card.
Ghana Immigration
Firmus Advisory

Applying for a residence card (Carte de Résident) in Côte d'Ivoire for the first time involves is clear, step-by-step process for all individuals who wish to apply for a residence card. The required documents vary based on your status (worker, student, dependent, French Aid worker, religious personnel, etc). The guide below outlines everything you need to know to complete your application smoothly.

Requirements for Obtaining Residence Card – All Applicants

The following requirements are mandatory for a first-time residence card application;

  • A copy of the identity page of a valid passport or consular card
  • A copy of the visa
  • Copy of the entry stamp in the passport
  • An extract from the criminal record
  • Online pre-registration receipt
  • Enrolment receipt (proof of biometric enrolment)
  • Birth certificate or equivalent document
  • Payment receipt issued by a Versus Bank branch

Required Documents for Renewal of Residence Card

When renewing your residence card, you will need the following documents;

  • A completed form
  • Copy of the old residence card
  • Payment receipt from the bank

Additional Requirements for Obtaining a Residence Card – Depending on the Status of the Applicant

Depending on the status of the applicant, situation, or occupation, you must provide additional supporting documents:

For Workers:

  • Attestation of employment

For Religious Personnel:

  • Attestation of religious life

For Merchants:

  • Trade register

For French Aid Workers:

  • Administrative attestation

For Pensioners:

  • Pension statement

For Pupils and Students:

  • Certificate of attendance, registration receipt, or valid student card for the current academic year

For Craftsmen:

  • Certificate of professional competence or equivalent document

Note: A copy of the visa must be included in all applications, even if already listed above.

For Minors (Under 16 Years Old)

When the applicant is a minor, the following documents are required:

  • Copy of the identity page of the valid passport or consular card
  • Copy of visa
  • Copy of entry stamp
  • Extract from criminal record
  • Original certificate of residence (less than six months old) from ONECI
  • Online pre-registration receipt
  • Enrolment receipt
  • Legalized parental authorization
  • A copy of the parents' or guardians' valid residence permit (if foreign) or photo receipt
  • A copy of the guardian's valid ID card or identity certificate and employment certificate (if Ivorian)
  • Certificate of school attendance or student card for the current academic year

For Dependent Spouses

In addition to the standard required documents for the first-time application, dependent spouses must submit:

  • Attestation de prise en charge (proof of financial support), legalized
  • Copy of the spouse's valid residence permit or photo receipt (if a foreigner)

Plus, the relevant occupational document of the supporting spouse:

  • Attestation of employment (for workers)
  • Attestation of religious life (for monks)
  • Copy of trade register (for merchants)
  • Administrative attestation (for French cooperants)
  • Retirement pension statement (for pensioners)
  • School certificate or student card (for students)
  • Certificate of professional aptitude (for craftsmen)

Cost of Residence Card

Every foreigner living in Côte d'Ivoire must hold a resident card, with cost as follows:

  • 150,000 FCFA for French nationals
  • 300,000 FCFA for other nationalities

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Firmus Advisory
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More