How To Get Ghana Card As A Foreigner

The Non-Citizen Ghana Card is a national identification card issued by the National Identification Authority (NIA) together with the Ghana Immigration Service for non-Ghanaians who reside in Ghana. It is a requirement for foreigners living or doing business in Ghana to have this card for various activities like banking, healthcare, acquiring a SIM card, etc. This article will explain how a foreign national can acquire a non-citizen Ghana card and how important it is.

Who needs the Non-Citizen Ghana Card?

The Non-Citizen Ghana Card is available to and is needed by:

Foreigners residing in Ghana Foreigners frequently visiting Ghana for business, tourism, or other purposes

What Documents are required to apply for a Non-citizen Ghana card?

To apply for a Non-Citizen Ghana Card, you'll need the following documents:

Valid Passport: Your passport is essential as proof of identity. Visa: A valid visa, that shows you entered Ghana legally. Biometric Information: Your biometric data (fingerprints, facial image, and iris scan) will be captured during the registration process. Other Information that you will be required to provide: Contact details. Hight, residential address, hair colour, eye colour, languages spoken, Applicants parent information. Next of Kin, and Spouse details.

What is the Application Process to acquire a non-citizen Ghana card?

Obtaining a non-citizen Ghana card is easy. The steps below describe how one can acquire a non-citizen Ghana card.

Step 1: Obtain and fill out the Application form

You can start the process by filling out the application registration form. This can be done in two ways:

Visit the NIA official website or Locate the Non-Citizen Ghana Card application center.

Fill out the application form, which includes basic information like your full name, date of birth, nationality, passport number, and purpose of stay in Ghana.

