Swiss Immigration Landscape: 2024 Review And 2025 Outlook

After the travel restrictions and slowdown in immigration observed in 2021 and 2022, many employers were hopeful for a steady return to normalcy, which seemed to begin in 2023. Last year was expected to continue this recovery trend but instead turned out to be a year of unexpected challenges and complexities in Swiss immigration.

What did 2024 bring to the table, and what should employers in Switzerland keep in mind when planning and implementing their hiring strategies for 2025?



This blog offers a brief "year-in-review" of Swiss immigration developments in 2024, followed by a look-ahead at key trends and changes employers can expect in the coming year. Topics include quotas, the protection status S for Ukrainian nationals, the UK's post-Brexit service provider agreement with Switzerland and the ongoing push for digitalization.

Immigration Quotas

In 2024, quota usage was lower than in 2023, suggesting that employers seem to be hesitant to send their employees to Switzerland and slow to hire foreign nationals who require applying for a quota permit. Whether it's economic conditions, policy changes or other factors, there seems to be a sense of uncertainty.

Nevertheless, the federal council announced on 27 November 2024 that the same quotas will apply for 2025:

500 EU B quotas

3,000 EU L quotas

4,500 non-EU B quotas

4,000 non-EU L quotas

2,100 UK B quotas

1,400 UK L quotas

Starting January 1, 2025, Croatia will be added to the list of countries with full access to Switzerland's labor market. As a result, Croatian nationals will no longer be subject to quotas, making it easier for them to live and work in Switzerland.

If the number of Croatian nationals applying for a permit exceeds a certain threshold in 2025, Switzerland may activate the safeguard clause again for a last time and limit their number of permits for 2026. This would be the last time quotas for Croatian nationals could be imposed.

What does this mean for 2025?

Keeping the same quotas as during previous years confirms the government's commitment to providing enough room for employees to hire employees from abroad and bring the required skills into the country. Employers can therefore continue applying for those permits as quota availability should not be a primary concern in 2025.

The consistently exhausted quotas for Croatian nationals further suggest that there seems to be a steady demand for Croatian nationals to be hired in Switzerland. As these quotas are removed during 2025, employers will be able to access this source of labor fully and unrestrictedly, before restrictions may be imposed again during 2026.

S-Status

Ukrainian nationals fleeing the conflict in Ukraine can still access the Swiss labor market through the Protection Status S (S Permit) granted by the Swiss federal government.

On September 5, 2024, the Federal Council decided to extend this status until at least March 4, 2026, unless there are significant changes in the situation in Ukraine.

What does this mean for 2025?



In 2025, employers can continue to tap into the talent pool of approximately 66,000 S-Status holders currently in Switzerland (numbers as of August 2024). While this provides an opportunity to attract skilled talents through a simplified process, it also comes with risks. The S-Status can be revoked if the holders fail to meet the required conditions.

Additionally, there are restrictions on where these individuals can live within Switzerland, and their continued eligibility for work is tied to the situation in Ukraine. If the S-Status is discontinued or revoked, it may impact their ability to work in Switzerland.

Recent decisions in parliament suggest that the conditions of granting and maintaining the S permit may be tightened during 2025, putting increased pressure on employers and employees to switch to a more stable status.

To address this, there is the possibility of applying for a conversion from the S to a B permit. If successful, this allows Ukrainian nationals to maintain stable work opportunities and secure a more permanent residence status in Switzerland independent of the further developments in Ukraine and corresponding legislation, providing greater stability for both parties.

For more details on the process and requirements for switching from S to B permits, please refer to our previous blog on the topic.

Notification Procedure for Switzerland (Posted Worker Notification)

Since January 1, 2021, the UK is no longer considered part of the EU. Consequently, UK nationals now fall under the same regulations as third-country nationals for living and working in Switzerland, governed by the Foreign Nationals and Integration Act (FNIA).

Despite this shift, there is an important exception. A bilateral agreement between Switzerland and the UK, approved on December 4, 2020, allows UK-based service providers to use the simplified notification procedure for short-term services in Switzerland. This allows service providers based in the UK to provide services in Switzerland for up to 90 days per calendar year without the need for a full work permit—a flexibility that was previously exclusive to EU/EFTA-based employers.

What does this mean for 2025?



This provision is set to remain in effect until December 31, 2025. As this deadline approaches, it will be determined whether the notification procedure will continue beyond 2025 or if UK nationals and entities will need to follow the same procedures as other third-country nationals for longer stays or work assignments. Fragomen will stay abreast of these changes and share updates accordingly.

Digitalization in the context of immigration

In 2024, a significant shift towards digitalization in Switzerland's immigration processes was observed, with many cantonal authorities implementing or improving online submission systems for work and residence permit applications. As a service provider, Fragomen professionals have noticed a clear willingness from authorities to embrace digital solutions, indicating a step toward modernization.

However, while digital systems are being rolled out across the country, the pace and approach to digitalization vary from canton to canton. Some cantonal authorities have fully integrated online platforms, allowing documents submission, track progress, and communicate with officials electronically. Others, while improving their systems, still rely on a combination of digital and traditional methods, which can sometimes lead to delays or inconsistencies in processing times.

One of the key challenges in this transition is ensuring that these digital systems are not only efficient but also user-friendly for all involved parties. Different cantonal regulations and regional practices add an extra layer of complexity, as the digital tools must be adapted to suit each canton's specific needs and requirements.

What does this mean for 2025?



This year, it will be crucial to assess whether the digitalization of immigration processes truly leads to a more streamlined experience for applicants and employers.

The effectiveness of these systems will depend on factors such as system integration across cantons, the ability to handle increased volumes of applications, and the consistency of service quality. Fragomen will continue to monitor these changes, providing updates and insights on how the digital transformation is unfolding in the immigration space.

On a larger scale, there is another exciting development: On November 13, 2024, Switzerland approved the transition to digital Schengen visa applications. This move is designed to strengthen cooperation within the Schengen Area and streamline the visa application process for travelers.

While some exemptions and exceptions to the digital application system are expected, Switzerland plans to roll out this new digital platform in January 2028. The transition aims to simplify visa processing, improve efficiency and reduce the administrative burden for both applicants and authorities.

Looking Ahead to 2025

As 2025 begins, several key developments in Switzerland's immigration landscape are worth watching. The quota system will remain steady, with the same numbers of EU, non-EU, and UK quotas in place, but with a notable change: Croatian nationals will gain full access to Switzerland's labor market and will no longer be subject to quotas (with the possibility of quotas being re-introduced for a last time during 2026).

Meanwhile, the continued use of the S-Status for Ukrainian nationals offers opportunities for employers, though with some risks as the status is tied to the situation in Ukraine and political decisions in Switzerland may impact the conditions of this permit.

The digitalization of immigration processes also stands out as a major trend. With cantonal authorities rolling out online platforms, further progress toward simplifying work and residence permit applications is expected. By the end of 2025, the success of these systems in improving efficiency and consistency will become clearer. Additionally, the shift to digital Schengen visa applications, set for 2028, signals a broader trend of modernization across Europe.

These changes will shape how employers and applicants navigate the Swiss immigration system in the year ahead, and Fragomen will be closely monitoring these shifts to keep you informed on what's to come.

Fragomen will be closely monitoring the progress and will share updates as new information becomes available. Be sure to stay tuned for further updates on this significant change in Switzerland's visa process!