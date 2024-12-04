Swiss Immigration Quotas For 2025: What Employers And Workers Need To Know

Navigating the Swiss immigration system can be complex, especially for non-EU/EFTA nationals seeking to live and work in Switzerland. One of the key components of this process is the country's quota system, which governs the number of work permits available each year. For those unfamiliar, understanding the quota system is crucial, as it directly impacts access to the Swiss labour market.

For individuals planning to reside in Switzerland for more than four months, obtaining a permit is necessary, with the exception of EU/EFTA passport holders who have a local employment contract. Within the quota system, two main types of permits are available: L permits and B permits. Each type has its own requirements and limitations, making it essential to understand the distinctions when applying for a work permit in Switzerland.

Quotas for non-EU nationals

For the 2025 calendar year, the Swiss Federal Council has decided to maintain the same quota allocation as in 2024, with 4,000 L permits and 4,500 B permits available for non-EU nationals. These quotas are distributed across the Cantons and the federal level.

As of the latest report from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), published in late October 2024, 1,621 L quotas and 1,507 B quotas remain available, with roughly equal distribution between the Cantons and the federal level. Additionally, 984 L quotas and 884 B quotas from previous years remain unclaimed, as these quotas do not expire.

Quotas for EU/EFTA nationals on assignment

For EU/EFTA nationals on assignment in Switzerland, the quotas for 2025 will remain unchanged from the previous year. A total of 3,000 L permits and 500 B permits will be allocated. According to the latest statistics, similar to the non-EU quotas, the EU/EFTA quotas are unlikely to be exhausted by the year's end. As of October 2024, there were still 1,623 L quotas and 341 B quotas available, in addition to 1,418 L quotas and 279 B quotas from previous years that remain valid.



Quotas for UK nationals

As part of the Brexit transition in early 2020, UK nationals were allocated a separate quota for Switzerland, a provision that has been extended through 2025. In the future, these quotas will likely be integrated into the general non-EU national quotas. Currently, the quarterly allocation for UK nationals remains at 1,400 L permits and 2,100 B permits. As of the end of October 2024, the Cantons still had 1,171 L quotas and 1,685 B quotas available for UK nationals.

Quotas for Croatian nationals

In 2024, Croatian nationals were subject to quarterly released quotas, capped at 1,053 L quotas and 1,204 B quotas. These quotas were used up rather quickly this year – at the end of October, there were only 58 L quotas and no B quotas available anymore.

The safeguard clause that has enforced quotas on Croatian nationals is set to expire on December 31, 2024, as it can only be applied for two consecutive years. Starting in 2025, Croatian nationals will once again benefit from the free movement of persons, meaning they will no longer be subject to quotas for work permits in Switzerland.

If the number of Croatian workers entering Switzerland exceeds a specific threshold, the safeguard clause could be reinstated, allowing Switzerland to limit the number of permits for Croatian nationals—but only for the year 2026. Croatia remains under a ten-year transitional period, which will end on December 31, 2026. After this date, Croatian nationals will have the same rights to free movement as citizens of other EU member states.

The decision to maintain the same immigration limits for EU and non-EU nationals as in previous years underscores Switzerland's commitment to ensuring a sufficient supply of skilled professionals for its labour market, enabling companies to meet the high demands of the Swiss economy.

