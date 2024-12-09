Quotas For Third Country Nationals And UK Citizens Will Remain Unchanged In 2025

The Federal Council decided at its meeting on 27 November 2024, to leave the quotas for third country nationals and for service providers from the EU/EFTA area unchanged for the coming year 2025. The special quota for British nationals will also continue but with the intention of integrating it into the regular quota in the medium term. In addition, the safeguard clause for Croatian nationals will be lifted. The changes will enter into force on 1 January 2025 and should enable the Swiss economy to continue to recruit the workers it needs despite the shortage of qualified employees.

Quotas for third country nationals and EU/EFTA service providers

Next year, the cantons and the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) will again be able to admit up to 8,500 qualified specialists from third countries. Of these, a maximum of 4,500 can be granted a B residence permit (long-term work permit, usually for five years with the possibility of renewal) and a maximum of 4,000 a L residence permit (short-term work permit for up to one year with the possibility of renewal for a further year in exceptional cases). The quotas for service providers from EU/EFTA countries remain unchanged: 3,000 L permits and 500 B permits for longer-term assignments. These quotas will be allocated to the cantons on a quarterly basis.

Special rules apply to British citizens

Since the end of the free movement of persons between Switzerland and the UK in 2021, quotas have applied to British citizens in the same way as to third country nationals. Up to 3,500 British workers can still be recruited; in 2025 (2,100 B permits and 1,400 L permits). In the medium term, the Federal Council plans to integrate this separate quota into the regular third country quota but does not give a specific schedule.

Full freedom of movement for Croatian citizens from 2025

From next year, Croatian citizens entering Switzerland for the purpose of employment will once again enjoy full freedom of movement. After a temporary restricted quota due to the high number of Croatian workers entering Switzerland in 2022, the safeguard clause (Ventilklausel) will be lifted again granting Croatian nationals full access to the Swiss labour market. If future immigration exceeds a threshold set by the Federal Council, Switzerland could reactivate the safeguard clause – but only for the year 2026 as this will mark the end of the ten-year transition period that started when Croatia signed the Agreement on the Free Movement of Persons on 1 January 2017.

Quota usage 2023/2024

In recent years, third country quotas have only been partially utilised: in 2023, 78% of the available places (B and L permits combined) were used, and in 2024, only 63% of the quotas were used by the end of October.

Quotas for service providers from the EU/EFTA area and the UK were much less in demand, with a utilisation rate of 52% and 24% respectively in 2023. In the current year, by the end of October 2024, the quotas were at even lower levels: service providers from the EU/EFTA area at 44% and British citizens at 18%.

Amendments to the AREO

In addition to the quotas, the Ordinance on Admission, Residence and Employment (AREO) will be further amended. Based on an agreement with the USA, an annual quota of 300 permits for trainees and young professionals will be introduced. These stays are for the purpose of vocational training and are not part of the regular admission to the labour market.

Outlook

With these measures, the Federal Council is sending a signal about the continued stability of the Swiss labour market and the need to ensure that the necessary qualified employees are available from abroad.

