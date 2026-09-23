The Legal Position Of A Person In Recovery

Recovery from addiction raises important legal questions about what remains on record, what must be disclosed to employers, and what protections apply when treatment is sought voluntarily. UAE Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 establishes a treatment and rehabilitation route alongside criminal proceedings, but how this operates in practice and its implications for reintegration remain less widely understood.

ADG Legal is a full-service law firm headquartered in Dubai, the UAE’s largest city and referred to by many as the ‘capital of the UAE’s economy’ due to its being a key financial and trading player in the region. With its high-calibre team of lawyers across its offices in the region, we deliver international quality services to our clients. ADG Legal also has offices in Abu Dhabi, Egypt (Alexandria), and the United Kingdom (the latter being a London representative office), and a bespoke network of leading firms and individuals across the globe, our clients can be confident they will receive a truly international service from our legal consultants.

Jaber Al Ameeri on Noor Dubai’s Al Salfa Wa Ma Feeha | 25 August 2026

Recovery from addiction does not end the legal questions that follow it. For a person who has completed treatment, questions around what remains on record, what must be disclosed to an employer, and what legal protections may apply when treatment is sought voluntarily can have significant practical consequences for reintegration.

The UAE’s Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combating Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances establishes a treatment and rehabilitation route alongside the criminal process, with particular emphasis on voluntary referral. However, how this route operates in practice, and what it means for a person once treatment is complete, remains less widely understood than the offences themselves.

Jaber Al Ameeri, Partner and Head of Customs & Criminal at ADG Legal, joined Noor Dubai’s Al Salfa Wa Ma Feeha alongside Dr Abdullah Al Ansari, Director of Awareness and Social Support, to discuss these issues and examine the legal framework as it applies to people in recovery.

The discussion considers the role of voluntary referral, the legal position following treatment, and the protections available under the UAE’s legal framework. It also addresses practical questions that may arise as individuals return to their professional and social lives, including issues surrounding confidentiality, disclosure and reintegration.

Watch the full episode: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNV8B_JX-jk

For advice on criminal and regulatory matters, please contact Jaber Al Ameeri.

جابر الأميري في برنامج «السالفة وما فيها» على نور دبي | 25 أغسطس 2026

لا ينتهي البُعد القانوني بانتهاء العلاج من الإدمان. فبالنسبة لمن أتمّ علاجه، يمكن أن تترتب على أسئلة مثل ما يبقى في السجل، وما يلزم الإفصاح عنه لجهة العمل، والحماية القانونية التي قد تنطبق عند طلب العلاج طوعاً، آثار عملية بالغة الأهمية على إعادة الاندماج.

ويُنشئ المرسوم بقانون اتحادي رقم 30 لسنة 2021 في شأن مكافحة المخدرات والمؤثرات العقلية مساراً للعلاج والتأهيل إلى جانب المسار الجزائي، مع تركيز خاص على التقدّم الطوعي لطلب العلاج. غير أن آلية عمل هذا المسار عملياً، وما يعنيه لمن أتمّ علاجه، تبقى أقل وضوحاً من النصوص العقابية ذاتها.

وقد شارك المحامي جابر الأميري، شريك – ورئيس قسم الجمارك والقضايا الجزائية في ADG Legal، في برنامج «السالفة وما فيها» على نور دبي، إلى جانب الدكتور عبدالله الأنصاري– مدير إدارة التوعية والدعم الاجتماعي، لمناقشة هذه المسائل وبيان الإطار القانوني المنطبق على المتعافين.

ويتناول النقاش دور التقدّم الطوعي لطلب العلاج، والوضع القانوني بعد انتهاء العلاج، وأوجه الحماية المتاحة في ظل الإطار القانوني الإماراتي، كما يتطرق إلى الأسئلة العملية التي قد تنشأ مع عودة الأفراد إلى حياتهم المهنية والاجتماعية، بما في ذلك مسائل السرية والإفصاح وإعادة الاندماج.

لمشاهدة الحلقة كاملة: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZNV8B_JX-jk

للاستشارات في المسائل الجزائية والتنظيمية، يُرجى التواصل معنا.

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