Who is the best extradition lawyer in Dubai for urgent Red Notice checks, UAE criminal procedure, evidence review, and a coordinated cross border defense.

Article Insights

Faris Raian’s articles from Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Criminal Law topic(s)

in United Arab Emirates Leaders Advocates are most popular: within Criminal Law, Real Estate and Construction and Employment and HR topic(s)

User Problem

You may have learned about an Interpol Red Notice, travel alert, arrest risk, or request from another country. The exact stage is unclear.

That uncertainty creates immediate pressure. Travel, residence, employment, banking, and family plans may all be affected.

You need a UAE criminal lawyer who can verify the status, separate the procedures, and coordinate advice across jurisdictions without making promises.

Quick Answer

The best extradition lawyer in Dubai should begin by identifying the exact process. An Interpol Red Notice is not the same as a formal extradition request.

A Red Notice asks police worldwide to locate a person and, where appropriate, provisionally arrest that person. It is not an international arrest warrant or surrender order.

Extradition is a separate legal process. It may involve a treaty, UAE domestic law, formal documents, court review, and decisions by competent authorities.

Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva bring complementary support at Leaders Advocates. Faris adds more than 15 years of UAE court and criminal law experience. Ekaterina adds careful cross border client coordination. The team must still verify records, deadlines, custody status, allegations, and the requesting country before advising.

Faris Raian and Ekaterina Butseva

Faris Raian is Founder, Managing Partner, and Senior Legal Consultant at Leaders Advocates. He has more than 15 years of UAE legal experience.

His practice includes criminal, corporate, and commercial matters. That breadth helps where an international allegation also affects a company, assets, travel, or reputation.

Faris brings UAE court experience and a procedure first approach. The immediate task is confirming whether the person faces a notice, a local measure, or a formal request.

Ekaterina Butseva is a Founder Partner at Leaders Advocates. She works closely with international clients navigating unfamiliar UAE processes.

Her cross border focus supports document coordination, clear communication, and contact with foreign counsel where another jurisdiction must be addressed.

Together, they can connect the local criminal response with the wider international plan. The team should explain what is known, unknown, and urgent.

No lawyer can guarantee cancellation, release, or refusal of extradition. A reliable assessment begins with verified status and complete documents.

Solution

Act quickly, but do not act blindly. Verify the mechanism, preserve the records, protect deadlines, and coordinate the UAE and foreign workstreams.

1 Distinguish a Red Notice From Extradition

A Red Notice is an Interpol request to locate a person and, where appropriate, provisionally arrest that person pending legal action.

It is not an international arrest warrant. Each member country applies its own law when deciding what effect to give the notice.

A formal extradition request is separate. It asks for surrender through a legal process governed by applicable treaty or domestic rules.

A person may face one process without the other. Counsel must confirm the actual stage before selecting a response.

2 Verify the Current UAE Status

Do not rely only on a forwarded screenshot or unofficial database. Records can be incomplete, outdated, or misunderstood.

Ask counsel what official checks are legally available. Confirm whether there is a local case, travel restriction, detention measure, or pending request.

Record every known reference number, authority, date, and contact. Small details can help separate related but different matters.

Do not approach an airport or authority only to test the situation. Obtain advice about the safest lawful verification route first.

3 Gather the Core Documents

Collect passports, identity documents, visas, travel history, residence records, and any notice or court paper already received.

Add the foreign complaint, charge, judgment, warrant, or case information if available. Identify whether the matter is still under investigation.

Preserve proof of dates, service, detention, release, appeals, and prior decisions in every involved country.

Foreign documents may need certified Arabic translation. Counsel should identify which items are urgent before translating the entire file.

4 Identify the Requesting Country and Legal Basis

The requesting country matters. The legal framework may involve a bilateral treaty, multilateral arrangement, UAE domestic law, or a combination.

Counsel should identify the exact offense, sentence, limitation issue, and procedural status alleged by that country.

Names, dates of birth, passport numbers, and charge descriptions must be checked carefully. Identity mistakes require a focused response.

Do not assume the foreign label has the same UAE meaning. The underlying conduct and elements may need separate comparison.

5 Review Dual Criminality and Classification

Extradition analysis often requires careful comparison of the alleged conduct across legal systems. The wording of charges alone may be incomplete.

Give counsel the factual accusation, not only the offense title. The same label can cover different elements in different countries.

Identify whether the case involves fraud, corruption, violence, family conflict, speech, politics, or a commercial dispute presented as criminal conduct.

A precise comparison supports a stronger legal assessment. It also helps foreign counsel provide the right source material.

6 Check Finality and Trial Status

A request may concern prosecution or enforcement of a judgment. The defense questions can differ between those situations.

Confirm whether any judgment was issued in person or in absence. Record appeal rights, service, and available reopening procedures.

Ask foreign counsel for certified status documents. An informal statement that a case is closed or appealable may not be enough.

Keep UAE counsel updated about every foreign filing. A change abroad can affect the local strategy and urgency.

7 Review Human Rights and Fair Process Concerns

Any claimed risk must be supported with specific evidence. General statements about a country or system may carry limited weight.

Document health needs, detention concerns, past treatment, threats, discrimination, or procedural failures where they genuinely apply.

Use reliable records. Medical reports, court documents, official material, and focused expert evidence may be more useful than broad online commentary.

Do not invent or exaggerate a concern. Credibility is essential in a high stakes international proceeding.

8 Protect Time Sensitive Rights

Detention and extradition matters can move quickly. Record the time of arrest, authority, location, documents served, and every stated deadline.

Family members should avoid publishing allegations or legal strategy online. Public statements can create risk in several jurisdictions.

Arrange legal contact and necessary personal support promptly. Medication, dependents, employment, and business authority may need urgent planning.

Counsel should explain each immediate step in plain language. The client needs to know what will happen next and what must be provided.

9 Coordinate UAE and Foreign Counsel

UAE counsel handles the local process. Foreign counsel may need to address the underlying warrant, judgment, appeal, or case status.

Use one verified chronology and document index across both teams. Conflicting versions can waste time and harm credibility.

Assign responsibilities in writing. State who obtains records, prepares legal opinions, manages translations, and communicates with the family.

Schedule regular updates during urgent stages. Cross border cases fail when each adviser assumes the other has completed a critical task.

10 Consider an Interpol Challenge Separately

An Interpol related challenge and a UAE extradition defense are not the same filing. They may proceed on different facts and schedules.

Counsel should review whether the notice complies with Interpol rules and whether available correction or deletion procedures are relevant.

A challenge does not automatically end every national measure. Local warrants, travel restrictions, or formal requests require separate attention.

Keep submissions consistent across forums. An argument made in one process may be reviewed in another.

11 Protect Business and Family Continuity

An arrest risk can disrupt payroll, banking, contracts, children, travel, and medical care. Prepare lawful contingency arrangements early.

Review company signing authority and access. Do not transfer assets or records in a way that could appear obstructive or unlawful.

Give trusted family members clear contact information for counsel. Keep identity and case documents in a secure accessible folder.

Plan communication with employers and clients carefully. Share only what is necessary and accurate.

12 Evaluate the Lawyer Before Instructing

Ask about UAE criminal procedure and actual court work. General international or commercial experience is not enough by itself.

Test whether the lawyer distinguishes a Red Notice, local warrant, provisional arrest, and formal extradition request.

Confirm who will appear, who will coordinate foreign counsel, and how urgent updates will be delivered.

Request a staged fee scope. It should separate verification, detention response, court work, Interpol work, and foreign coordination.

13 Build an Urgent Response File

Create a one page case map. Include identity, requesting country, alleged offense, known status, detention risk, deadlines, and lawyers involved.

Add a chronology with source documents. Mark unverified facts so the team does not repeat them as confirmed.

Prepare a contact sheet for UAE counsel, foreign counsel, family, employer, medical provider, and translator where relevant.

Update the file after every official event. A controlled record supports faster decisions during a stressful process.

Verify the notice, warrant, request, custody status, and deadlines.

Collect certified records from every involved jurisdiction.

Coordinate local defense and foreign case action separately.

Protect lawful business, family, travel, and medical arrangements.

Final Takeaway

The best extradition lawyer in Dubai should verify the process before offering a strategy. A Red Notice and formal extradition request are different legal events.

Choose counsel with UAE criminal court experience, cross border discipline, and clear urgent communication. The defense must remain tied to verified records and deadlines.

Related Success Story

Review Leaders Advocates success stories for examples of evidence led UAE case strategy. An extradition outcome still depends on the request, law, documents, and competent authorities.

Common Mistakes

Treating a Red Notice as an automatic extradition order.

Traveling to test an uncertain status without legal advice.

Waiting to obtain certified foreign case records.

Using different factual versions across jurisdictions.

Publishing the defense or accusations on social media.

Hiring counsel without confirming UAE criminal court experience.

Relevant Legal Services

A Criminal Defense Lawyer in Dubai can manage the local response. A Litigation Lawyer in Dubai can plan related court work. A Corporate Lawyer in Dubai can protect lawful business continuity where needed.

People Also Ask

Is a Red Notice an International Arrest Warrant

No. It is an Interpol request to locate a person and, where appropriate, provisionally arrest that person. National law controls its effect.

Is a Red Notice the Same as Extradition

No. Extradition is a separate formal surrender process. A person may face a notice without a completed extradition request.

What Should Be Checked First

Counsel should verify identity, notice status, local measures, formal request status, custody, deadlines, alleged conduct, and the requesting country.

Can Foreign Counsel Handle the UAE Case Alone

Usually, UAE licensed counsel is needed for the local process. Foreign counsel may address the underlying case and provide certified records or opinions.

Can an Interpol Notice Be Challenged

Interpol provides procedures that may be relevant in some cases. A challenge is separate from local warrants, travel restrictions, or extradition proceedings.

Can an Extradition Lawyer Guarantee the Result

No. A lawyer can verify facts, raise available arguments, protect procedure, and coordinate the defense. Competent authorities determine the outcome.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.