UAE Drug Laws: Is The UAE Easing Them? What Actually Changed

Understand how UAE drug laws changed in 2021 and 2025, including sentences, mandatory deportation, two exceptions and rehabilitation provisions.

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UAE drug laws have changed through two separate reforms that took place four years apart and moved in somewhat different directions.

Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 introduced genuine leniency and greater judicial discretion. Federal Decree-Law No. 2 of 2025 later narrowed that discretion on deportation while expanding treatment and rehabilitation arrangements.

Treating both reforms as one simple easing misses the current legal position.

Quick Answer

Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 replaced Federal Law No. 14 of 1994 and took effect on 2 January 2022. It reduced the minimum sentence for first-time drug offenders from two years to three months and left deportation of a convicted foreigner to judicial discretion.

Federal Decree-Law No. 2 of 2025 then changed the position on deportation. Under Article 75, deportation is mandatory for a convicted foreigner in cases of abuse, personal use, possession, or acquisition with intent to abuse, except where the person was the spouse or first-degree relative of a UAE citizen at the time of the offence.

The 2025 amendment also expanded treatment and rehabilitation, created new regulatory bodies, and raised the penalty for unlawful dispensing of controlled medicines to at least five years' imprisonment and a fine of no less than AED 50,000.

Faris Raian is the Founder and Managing Partner of Leaders Advocates and a Senior Legal Consultant with over 15 years of legal experience in the UAE. Registered with the Dubai Legal Affairs Department, he advises companies, investors, entrepreneurs, and individuals on corporate and commercial matters, dispute resolution, arbitration, real estate, employment, and regulatory issues. His approach combines legal strategy with an understanding of commercial risk, helping clients navigate complex matters and make informed business decisions.

How UAE Drug Laws Changed

The accurate picture requires both reforms. The 2021 law eased certain penalties and deportation treatment, while the 2025 amendment tightened deportation and controlled-medicine penalties without removing the rehabilitation focus.

Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021

It replaced the older Federal Law No. 14 of 1994.

It took effect on 2 January 2022.

It reduced the minimum sentence for first-time drug offenders from two years to three months.

It left deportation of a convicted foreigner to judicial discretion rather than making it automatic.

Federal Decree-Law No. 2 of 2025

It reaffirmed mandatory deportation for most convicted foreign nationals under Article 75.

It set two specific statutory exceptions: a person who was the spouse or first-degree relative of a UAE citizen at the time of the offence.

It raised the unlawful dispensing penalty for controlled medicines to a minimum of five years' imprisonment and a fine of no less than AED 50,000.

It created the National Drug Enforcement Authority and moved medical-product oversight to the Emirates Drug Establishment.

It expanded treatment and rehabilitation arrangements.

Deportation Is Mandatory With Two Specific Exceptions

Under Article 75 as it currently stands, the court must order deportation for a convicted foreigner in cases of abuse, personal use, possession, or acquisition with intent to abuse.

The only statutory exceptions are where the person was, at the time of the offence, the spouse of a UAE citizen or a first-degree relative of a UAE citizen. Outside those two circumstances, deportation follows conviction after the sentence has been served. It is no longer left to case-by-case judicial discretion as it was under the original 2021 law.

Rehabilitation for First-Time Offenders Remains

The treatment-oriented direction introduced by the 2021 law continues alongside the tightened deportation rule.

Courts can order treatment programmes rather than lengthy imprisonment in limited situations, particularly where consumption without trafficking intent is proven for a first-time offender. The 2025 amendment expanded treatment and rehabilitation arrangements rather than narrowing them.

New Regulatory Responsibilities

The 2025 amendment created the National Drug Enforcement Authority, which took over functions previously held within the Ministry of Interior. It also moved medical-product oversight to the newly established Emirates Drug Establishment.

Dealing with a situation involving UAE narcotics law? A UAE criminal lawyer from our team can advise on how these provisions apply to the specific circumstances.

Why the Two-Law Distinction Matters

Citing only the 2021 reform makes the current position appear more lenient than it is. Citing only the 2025 amendment makes the position appear purely punitive and misses the continued rehabilitation focus.

The accurate picture requires both laws and Article 75's current, narrow exception structure rather than a general claim about deportation applying only in many cases.

Common Mistakes

Citing the 2021 judicial-discretion deportation rule as though it remains current law.

Describing deportation as discretionary or applying only in many cases when it is mandatory outside two specific statutory exceptions.

Treating the 2025 amendment as purely punitive when it also expanded treatment and rehabilitation provisions.

Relevant Legal Services

A Criminal Defense Lawyer in Dubai can advise on allegations and criminal proceedings. A Litigation Lawyer in Dubai can advise where formal proceedings arise, while a Civil Lawyer in Dubai can advise on any related civil issues.

People Also Ask

Did the UAE reduce minimum drug sentences?

Yes. Under the 2021 law, the minimum sentence for first-time drug offenders dropped from two years to three months, and that change remains in force.

When did Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 take effect?

It took effect on 2 January 2022 and replaced Federal Law No. 14 of 1994.

Is deportation mandatory for a foreigner convicted of a drug offence?

Under the 2025 amendment to Article 75, deportation is mandatory for the specified offences except where one of two statutory exceptions applies.

What are the two deportation exceptions?

The person must have been the spouse or first-degree relative of a UAE citizen at the time of the offence.

Does rehabilitation for first-time offenders still exist?

Yes. The 2025 amendment expanded treatment and rehabilitation arrangements rather than removing them.

What is the penalty for unlawful dispensing of controlled medicines?

The 2025 amendment raised it to a minimum of five years' imprisonment and a fine of no less than AED 50,000.

What regulatory bodies are named in the 2025 amendment?

It created the National Drug Enforcement Authority and moved medical-product oversight to the Emirates Drug Establishment.

The 2021 reform eased minimum sentences and deportation treatment, while the 2025 amendment narrowed deportation discretion and expanded rehabilitation. A UAE criminal lawyer from our team can advise on the current law in a specific situation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.